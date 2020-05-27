A bipartisan state House bill introduced Tuesday could provide another financial lifeline to restaurants, motels and hotels by offering up to $125 million in loans via North Carolina’s portion of the federal CARES Act.
House Bill 1224 is titled “Pandemic Emergency Assistance: Restaurants/Lodging.” It was sent to the House Appropriations committee.
The bill would serve as a restaurant and lodging-specific supplement to the $125 million small business loan program included in the COVID-19 relief fund package that received unanimous legislative approval May 2.
Restaurant and lodging loan recipients could receive up to $50,000.
HB1224 is one of three bills that are aimed at bolstering the state’s restaurant and hospitality sectors as they re-open to mixed consumer demand.
The other two bipartisan pieces of legislation — House Bill 536 and House Bill 902 — have been subject to the gut-and-replace strategy by the Senate in order to insert restaurant and other hospitality-specific language.
For example, the latest version of HB536 would expand outdoor dining and adult beverage capacity by allowing for the use of covered patios, public sidewalks, parking lots, and even public streets if permitted to be closed for private business.
HB902 would provide similar outdoor seating capacity for bars, private clubs, wineries and distilleries.
The intent of HB902 is to allow bars and private clubs to open temporarily before the planned June 26 launch of the governor’s Phase Three reopening initiative.
HB536 and HB902 cleared the Senate Rules and Operations committee Wednesday, sending the bills to the chamber floor for a vote. The House must concur with Senate changes to both bills before they would head to Gov. Roy Cooper.
All three bills go into effect once they become law.
Low-interest loans
Both small-business programs offer low-interest loans.
House and Senate legislators acknowledged May 2 that the first package wouldn’t be enough to meet all requests.
Golden Leaf said that as of April 27, the initial program had received 4,146 applications requesting a combined $170.78 million.
Similar to the initial small-business loan program, restaurant and lodging recipients would have to certify in writing that the loan would go to cover employee compensation, mortgage, rent, utilities and other operating costs.
Restaurants and lodging groups that secured loans in the initial program are not eligible for the loans in HB1224.
Funding would be provided into two categories.
The first category provides up to $50 million for restaurants with 25 or fewer locations and “capable of showing economic losses in gross revenue of greater than 50% as a result of the state of emergency” declared in Cooper’s Executive Order No. 116 on March 10.
Portions of a restaurant’s loan could be forgivable for the amounts restaurants spend on purchasing produce, dairy, meat or fish from a N.C. small farm, whether directly or indirectly, or a large food wholesaler.
The lodging portion of the bill would allow for forgiveness for the amounts collected in hotel occupancy taxes, pro rata amount of property taxes, and income tax.
Both lending segments would be rolled out in two phases.
Independent restaurants with fewer than five locations would get first shot at funding. Those restaurants could have no more than $10 million in gross receipts per taxable year.
Lodging entities with no more than $10 million in gross receipts per taxable year would be first served.
In both instances, after eight weeks the remaining funds would be available for businesses not meeting the initial qualification criteria. Loans would have a 3.5% interest rate and carry a term of up to 10 years.
Reopening at least a month away
Cooper’s Phase Two reopening, which began Friday, keeps closed until at least June 26 bars, night clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Many of those businesses have been reopened in neighboring states in recent weeks.
Cooper said May 20 that those businesses will remain closed because “of the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.”
HB536 would permit outdoor seating of 50% of a restaurant’s or brewpub’s indoor capacity, or 100 customers, whichever is less.
That would be in addition to the 50% of its indoor capacity allowed in Phase Two.
HB902 applies the same expanded seating capacity to breweries, wineries, bars, clubs and distilleries.
In each instance, seating must be on the same parcel, contiguous to, or in “close proximity” to the establishment.
ABC Commission expands outdoor seating
On Sunday, the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission issued temporary Phase 2 guidelines that it said does not conflict with Cooper’s executive order.
The ABC Commission said in a statement it will allow temporarily on-premise ABC permit holders to include additional outdoor seating similar to those in HB122.
The temporary allowance would be considered as part of their licensed premises “if that space is approved by the appropriate local government entity.”
“This temporary change is allowed to maximize social distancing. The below guidelines do not override any order from Gov. Cooper, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, or any local ordinances.
“In the event that North Carolina reverts to Phase One, these guidelines are invalid during that time period.”
ABC said that the temporary extension “does not increase an establishment’s maximum occupancy as previously established by the fire code.”
Bipartisan support
Cooper’s office could not be immediately reached for comment on HB536 and HB902.
“These measures appear to have significant support on both sides of the aisle, along with endorsements from some local governments that fear for the long-time survival of well-loved restaurants,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Gov. Cooper’s response is critical. If he comes out against the idea, Democratic legislative support is likely to dwindle. Then, the idea would get no further than passing the General Assembly with majorities too small to override a veto.”
Kokai said a Cooper veto could make the bills “a political issue in the fall.”
“If Cooper and legislative Democrats object to a measure that’s clearly aimed at helping local business owners survive, Republicans almost certainly would remind voters as they head to the polls.”
