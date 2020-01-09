The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board unanimously approved on Thursday a commercial building that will go on a portion of the Target property on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Dayton Hudson Corp. is listed as the petitioner for a special use rezoning to allow for the building. The request will now move on to the Winston-Salem City Council.
Developer Aston Properties Inc., based in Charlotte, is under contract to purchase a portion of the Target property from Dayton Hudson for the project.
The proposed 6,000-square-foot building would consist of about 2,400 square feet for a restaurant with a drive-through and about 3,600 square feet of retail/office space on just over 1 acre.
The commercial building would be built on the northeast corner of the existing Target parking lot adjacent to the main access from University Parkway. Its access would be from existing driveways for Target at 5420 University Parkway.
The new addresses to be assigned to the building’s tenants are 5408 and 5414 University Parkway.
City-county planners recommended approval of the project.
“The property is already zoned for commercial purposes and that parking lot is significantly underutilized,” Gary Roberts, a project planner for the Planning and Development Services Department for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County said last week.
At Thursday’s planning board meeting, Amy Crum, also a project planner for the department, said the petitioner requested to add several uses for the property, including food and drugstore, furniture and home furnishings store and restaurant with drive-through.
The proposal would remove the “fuel dealer” use on the property.
Because the building is being developed on existing impervious pavement, it will decrease the overall impervious coverage on the site to 78.5 percent from 94.8 percent, according to a planning staff report.
The report stated that the new building would increase the average vehicle trips a day by 1,320 on University Parkway but the road has the capacity to handle this increase in traffic. University Parkway is designated a growth corridor.
“Only a portion of the site is to be rezoned,” Crum said. “The rest will remain as it currently is. Currently the site is a Target retail store. It is surrounded by business uses to the north and to the east, and there is some residential on the other side of Target to the west.”
Some vacant land as well as a creek is to the south of the property.
The North Suburban area plan for that area recommends that the site be used for new commercial projects and improvements to existing development there.
Jackson Smith, a development manager for Aston Properties, said that plans are for a one-story building.
“We are excited about the project,” Smith said. “We have two tenants lined up …. We think we’ll bring services to the area that aren’t there today.”
Paul Fidishun, a landscape architect for MLA Design Group in Winston-Salem, told the planning board that the project should visually improve the area.
But Sherry D. Cochrane, who lives across the street on Laura Avenue, said she was concerned about the impact the building would have on the area, saying there was already an excess amount of retail space as well as empty commercial space along University Parkway.
She said a lot of traffic comes onto her street and that Laura Avenue is often used as a thoroughfare.
“The increased traffic will be detrimental to the quality of life in my neighborhood,” Cochrane said. “I don’t think that it will be visually pleasing.”
