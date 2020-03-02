Renfro Corp. has yet to officially sign off on moving its headquarters from Mount Airy to downtown Winston-Salem.
However, the sock manufacturer is slowly increasing its workforce presence beyond an initial presence in Bailey Power Plant.
Stan Jewell, Renfro's chief executive and president, said Friday the manufacturer currently has 24 full-time employees in Winston-Salem, with another 15 to 20 "spending significant time" here.
The current plan remains to relocate another 150 employees from Mount Airy, as well as create another 50 jobs in Winston-Salem over five years, Jewell said.
Renfro, a maker of socks and other leg-wear under such well-known brand names as Fruit of the Loom, Ralph Lauren, New Balance and Wrangler, has been in Mount Airy since its founding as Renfro Hosiery Mills in 1921.
Renfro was made eligible in October for nearly $300,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the city of Winston-Salem and another $146,000 from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It is likely the company would receive a matching incentive amount from the state's One North Carolina Fund.
At that time, Renfro management officials said they would be making a headquarters decision within weeks.
Jewell said there has been "no change in our plans."
"We're taking one step at a time with a more realistic timeline to result in the least disruption for achieving the final result."
Jewell confirmed Renfro will be leasing the 11th floor of the 500 West Fifth tower that has Flow Automotive Cos.' corporate headquarters as anchor tenant on the 14th through 18th floors. Jewell said Renfro has an option for taking the 10th floor.
Jewell said Renfro projects having up to 75 employees per floor in the tower. Renovation work on the 11th floor is expected to begin by mid-May.
Renfro expects to spend about $2.5 million to fit up their new headquarters and $1 million to purchase business personal property.
Jewell said Renfro has about 300 employees at its headquarters, 150 in production and distribution operations in Mount Airy and 75 in its New York office. Its global workforce is about 5,500.
Renfro officials say they want a more diverse work force and a deeper pool of talent to draw from in looking for a new company headquarters.
Jewell and maybe a third of the workers Renfro would base here already live in the Winston-Salem area, company officials say.
Jewell said Renfro's workforce in Winston-Salem will consist mainly of its digital infrastructure team, design, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer operations. The additional space will be dedicated to innovation initially.
Mayor Allen Joines said Friday the city "understands the timing of the move."
"We are protected because our incentives are only paid out based on actual jobs created. We remain excited about this corporate relocation."
Remarkable turnaround
If Renfro leases the 10th floor, the 18-story tower would be at 90% occupancy for its 310,091 square feet of rentable space, according to Buddy Thomas, Flow's director of real estate.
It’s a remarkable comeback, given that the former GMAC Insurance Building was built for one tenant and had been vacant for nearly four years until early 2018.
Flow 500 West Fifth LLC spent $6.15 million to buy the property from Slate Winston Holdings Inc., according to the Forsyth County Register of Deeds. It has since spent more than $10 million on renovating the building back into Class A office space.
Flow Automotive is occupying about 90,000 square feet of space for its workforce of about 140 of its 875 employees in the county. Local business leader and entrepreneur Don Flow is the visionary for the entire renovation project.
An eastern North Carolina community bank, Select Bank, recently announced it would be entering the Winston-Salem market with a loan-production office on the eighth floor of the tower.
Other tower tenants include: Flywheel, a co-networking space provider; Teall Capital Partners; Winston Starts, a nonprofit group that aims to accelerate the growth of startup businesses; Salem College’s Center for Women in Entrepreneurship and Business; Wake Forest University’s Center for Private Business; UNC School of the Arts’ Kenan Institute; Forsyth Country Day School; and co-developer Grubb Properties on the second floor.
The sixth floor — where the GMAC cafeteria was located — was converted into a conference and event space.
