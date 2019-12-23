Two more Winston-Salem apartment communities have been sold to out-of-state buyers, this time the Regency and Johnsborough Court properties.
Regency, based at 3401 Old Vineyard Road, has 134 units, while Johnsborough, based at 3629 Old Vineyard Road, has 95 units.
Both are older complexes, with Regency built in 1970 and Johnsborough in 1966.
The buyer is Lake Hill Investment Group LLC of Greenwich, Conn., while the seller is a Charlotte-based residential apartment group.
Lake Hill paid $9.1 million for the Regency complex and $6.3 million for the Johnsborough complex, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings.
The complexes are the third to be sold on Old Vineyard Road in the past three weeks. Affiliates of Arch Cos. of New York City paid $15.94 million on Dec. 9 for the 189-unit Chesterfield Apartments at 3411 Old Vineyard Road.
Regency and Johnsborough are the latest examples of a significant wave of apartment complex sales in Forsyth County.
At least 33 existing apartment complexes sold in the county over the past 16 months for a combined $348 million.
On Dec. 11, the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for Dec. 11 for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
On Dec. 4, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Driving the apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
“The sudden interest in speculative apartment development is really a risk-capital response to millennial demographic and psychographic trends in the last decade,” said Tony Plath, retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
“The current generation of young adults is simply postponing milestone events, like marriage, buying a house and having kids until well into their 30s.”
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
