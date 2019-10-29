A significant decline in Unifi Inc.’s income-tax provision contributed to a more than doubling of its first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings to $3.7 million.
Unifi reported Tuesday a $721,000 tax provision, compared with $2.82 million a year ago
It represented a reversal from the provision in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 in which Unifi had a $3.95 million provision compared with an $807,000 benefit in the fourth quarter of 2017. That higher provision contributed to a 90.7% plunge in fourth-quarter net income to $1 million.
The yarn manufacturer, based in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
For the first quarter of 2020, Unifi reported diluted earnings of 20 cents a share, up 10 cents from a year ago.
The average forecast was 17 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Kontoor Brands and Unifi.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
The company reported a 0.9% decrease in net sales to $179.9 million, as well as a 0.5% increase in cost of sales at $162.5 million.
Unifi said its premium value-added yarns, led by recycled yarn Repreve, represented 54% of its revenue in the first quarter.
The sales breakdown of its yarn product mix included an 11.4% decrease in polyester to $88.7 million, an 80.6% increase in sales in Asia to $45.9 million, a 10.2 decrease in sales in Brazil to $24.2 million and a 27.7% decrease in nylon to $20.2 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
"Underlying sales growth was led by our Repreve-branded products, as our strategy and portfolio in Asia continue to be validated, helping us to achieve our revenue expectations for the first quarter," Tom Caudle, Unifi's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
"While we recognize that the current business environment in the U.S. is challenging and our Brazil segment was impacted by elevated raw material costs, we are pleased with our operating cash flows and earnings in the first fiscal quarter and look to carry that momentum into the remainder of fiscal 2020."
Unifi reported an $866,000 loss from its Parkdale America LLC affiliate.
On June 20, Unifi said the Yadkinville plant will undergo a major equipment transition by adding new yarn texturing machinery made by a Switzerland technology group. Unifi did not project a net gain of jobs from the new equipment.
“There will be an implementation timetable established based on availability of the equipment and installation timeline,” Caudle said in June “We would expect first production in late 2020.”
Unifi maintained its initial fiscal 2020 financial guidance of mid-single-digit percentage growth for net sales, operating income in a range of $22 million to $27 million, and capital expenditures of $25 million.
"We continue to project growth from fiscal 2019 that includes continued top-line expansion, a doubling of operating income, substantial improvement in our effective tax rate and a significant increase in net income," Caudle said.
On June 26, the U.S. Commerce Department applied preliminary anti-dumping duties to certain Chinese and Indian polyester textured yarns. Unifi and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America of Lake City, S.C., filed anti-dumping petitions in October.
Commerce responded to the influx by applying a 32% to 460% preliminary anti-dumping duty on Chinese polyester textured yarns deemed to represent “unfairly subsidized imports.” The polyester textured yarns from India were subject to a 7% to 20.4% preliminary anti-dumping duty.
Unifi said final determinations of how much it would receive in anti-dumping payments would be determined by year’s end. The anti-dumping fees are collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
"We expect finalization of our October 2018 trade petitions and look forward to providing further updates in due time," Caudle said.
