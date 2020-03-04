A record level of expenses and patient claims contributed to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. having a 28.1% decrease in fiscal 2019 net income to $492 million.
By comparison, the insurer had net income of $684.6 million in 2018, $734 million in 2017, $185 million in 2016 and $500,000 in 2015. It reported a $50.6 million loss for 2014.
The insurer had $7.3 billion in insured claims and medical expenses, up from $6.8 billion a year ago. The average annual claim per member was $5,600, up from $5,326 in 2018.
Some of the services driving higher medical costs included: injectable drugs and infusions; specialty drugs; and treatments for chronic conditions, such as hemophilia and anemia.
Total core operative revenue was $9.9 billion, essentially unchanged from 2018.
Blue Cross NC's did not separate reporting of investment income in the 2019 report. Not-for-profit health-care systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
Mitchell Perry, Blue Cross NC's chief financial officer, said during a conference call with media that if the investment income was excluded, the net income decline would have been around 44%.
Blue Cross’ membership increased by 90,000 to 3.81 million. The insurer benefited in 2017 from UnitedHealthcare and Aetna exiting the North Carolina health exchange individual market.
“In 2019, Blue Cross NC enrolled more customers, lowered customer premiums and remained financially stable in a volatile environment,” Perry said.
“At the same time, we’ve made significant progress on our commitment to better, simpler and more affordable health care.”
The insurer paid $431.3 million in federal, state and local taxes, down from $670 million in 2018.
The not-for-profit insurer, like many for-profit corporations, benefited from lower federal tax expenses from the federal tax rate reform as it relates to revaluing its deferred tax assets and liabilities.
Blue Cross NC expects to issue ACA-related rebates to student group members in the fall.
The rebate comes from administrative and other costs exceeding a limit allowed by the ACA, also known as “Obamacare.” Insurers must spend at least 80% of premiums on providing medical care. That increases to 85% for large-group plans.
Although ACA-linked customers comprise just 12.8% of Blue Cross’ total membership, or 475,000 for 2019, they “continued to be the highest users of medical care compared with other customers.”
Most ACA-related customers tend to be older and sicker than other customers.
Blue Cross said it has 5.2 months of funds in reserves. State law requires a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months.
Perry touched on Blue Cross' response to the coronavirus in its news release and on a conference call with media.
“Events like the coronavirus provide an unfortunate example of external factors that can impact both health care costs and financial markets," Perry said.
"Blue Cross NC continues to monitor developments related to the Coronavirus and will work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Blue Cross NC members to protect the health and well-being of North Carolina."
The first report case in N.C. was reported Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Perry said examinations and testing for coronavirus would be covered for members as it is for any other treatment. The insurer is providing updates at bluecrossnc.com/coronavirus. There is no charge for the test.
"Remaining financially strong and well capitalized allows our company to be prepared to meet the health care needs of our members, whatever they may be," Perry said.
In January 2019, the insurer launched Blue Premier in collaboration with five major health systems — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Cone Health, Duke University Health, UNC Hospitals and WakeMed. Atrium Health and Novant Health Inc. joined in November.
The Blue Premier approach — called “value-based” contracting — typically offers providers incentives for better patient outcomes through emphasizing preventive and maintenance care, which tends to be less costly than treating patients after they have become sick.
Blue Premier features a “shared-risk” format that has also become a focal point of state Medicaid reform: Providers share in cost savings if they meet patient-care goals — as well as in the losses if there are cost overruns.
"In 2020, we expect half of the company’s attributed members to be in the care of providers in Blue Premier’s value-based contracts," the insurer said.
