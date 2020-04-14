The 1,500 employees of Collins Aerospace are the latest group of Triad employees facing an extended furlough period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collins’ parent company, Raytheon Technologies Corp., said Tuesday that “based on the decrease in customer demand, our Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace businesses will implement furlough programs across their operations for hourly employees.”
Raytheon has about 2,500 employees in North Carolina when counting a hub in Charlotte. It has about 195,000 employees worldwide.
Steve Timm, Collins’ president, said in a memo to employees that the furlough schedule for hourly employees will be site-specific, “as this activity is directly tied to customer demand.”
“The design and duration of your furlough schedule will be based on customer needs and business continuity for your site.”
Employees are expected to be told site-specific furlough schedules by Friday.
“Depending on-site demand and readiness, furloughs at your location could begin as soon as the week of April 20,” Timm told employees.
Gregory Hayes, Raytheon’s chairman, chief executive and president, said in a memo to employees that furloughs for salaried employees would begin June 1 and potentially last through at least the end of the calendar year.
Hayes said that hourly employees would not be affected by the temporary reduction in pay.
“Affected (salaried) employees will be given an added 15 days off this year, with dates designated by each respective business and function leader,” Hayes said.
Hayes said he will take a voluntary 20% pay cut during the furlough period. Hayes made $1.6 million in fiscal 2019.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of our communities and the global economy has been swift and unprecedented,” Hayes said. “Virtually no industry has been untouched by this crisis.
Hayes said airline travel in the U.S. is down 96%, “and we are seeing similar trends globally.”
“Our commercial business partners have begun dramatically scaling back on their operations in order to preserve capital and protect the long-term needs of their businesses, and now we must do the same.”
Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense units are not included in the furlough initiative because of its business with the U.S. Defense Department and U.S. allies.
“I recognize that this puts a burden on all of you, and your families, and increases the feelings of uncertainty we are all experiencing in this unprecedented time,” Hayes said.
“However, these are temporary measures that we must take to responsibly manage the company through the business repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We are taking today’s actions to preserve jobs and mitigate long-term business impact.
United Technologies Corp. completed on April 3 its purchase of Raytheon, choosing to use the Raytheon brand.
On March 26, the company instituted a hiring freeze and suspended all discretionary spending, including for its engineering and development programs.
Additional actions at that time included: “significant reduction” in capital investment in buildings and facilities, excluding safety-related investments; and deferral of annual merit increases for executive and salaried employees.
