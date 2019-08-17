Part 2 of 3
There are a myriad of reasons why people don’t land jobs. For simplicity’s sake, I’ve assigned them to three broad categories. Today, I’ll tackle the second in my three-part series:
I see jobs I feel I’m both qualified for and interested in, but I can’t seem to generate an interview.
This is by far the most often-stated frustration at our Professional Center. Let’s explore likely causes and offer solutions to this problem.
If you are not getting interviews, chances are you have one or two main problems. First, your resume or application didn’t grab the employer’s attention. Second, your network of contacts isn’t strong enough to get the employer to pull your application for closer review.
Let’s look at resumes for a moment. Be sure to customize it for that job opening. This means including key functions, processes and acronyms on your resume. This will show that you have been exposed to the sort of work they need.
Beyond key words, try to quantify your accomplishments with dollar amounts, percentages, square footage or number of people. Begin your accomplishments with action words such as increased, decreased, saved, reduced, developed, implemented, streamlined, created, etc.
Even a great resume may not be enough to land the interview if you have neglected the networking component of job searching. After all, your competition is leveraging its contacts to get noticed.
Networking is critical and, frankly, is an everyday part of how we live. Word of mouth helps us determine with whom to do business. It’s also a big factor in an employer deciding which candidates to interview.
Building a network takes time. Start now, even if you aren’t an active job seeker. Consider using LinkedIn as a means of connecting with others and for identifying key employees within companies where you have applied or might like to work one day. Get out and volunteer. Join clubs or organizations. Let others know you are considering a job change and ask them for ideas or the names of people to speak with about the sort of work you would like to do.
Whether your concerns lie with not seeing jobs you’re interested in or with not getting callbacks on your applications, job hunting can be a very frustrating process. You do all you can, yet sometimes it’s not enough.
Next time, I’ll explore the third concern of job hunters — landing an interview but seemingly unable to generate an offer.
If you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me. Good luck!