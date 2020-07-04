Part 1 of 2
These past weeks and months have broadened my horizons.
If you are like me, things like PPP, PPE, social distancing, Phases One, Two, Three, Four … wondering what businesses are open and under what circumstances … am I walking the correct way down the shopping aisle… do I need to wear a mask… how to wash my hands and deal with lines for toilet paper, bleach, sanitizer … YIKES!
Given COVID-19, we’ve all been through big changes and continue to experience them. It’s something we’ve not seen in our lifetime.
What’s happened is behind us, but what is likely to happen soon and further into the future? And what can we do to position ourselves for success?
Let’s explore the employer perspective today, the first of a two-part series. Next time I’ll touch on the employee — job seeker — issues.
My crystal ball is pretty dusty and hazy, but I’ll do my best to polish it and give you my layman’s sense for what the job market might encounter. This isn’t meant to be a political statement pro or con as to the legislative or executive branches of our state or federal governments.
Employers deal with several issues. Is there revenue to justify a certain level of staffing? Does customer/client load — the workload — justify a certain level of staffing? And last, but not least, how will employers keep employees safe? Lots to weigh.
Here are some issues employers are taking into account.
The Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans will have ended or will be extended to some future date. This will affect an employer’s decision as to not only how many employees to retain, but which ones.
Given informal conversations with my business associates, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a large number of people laid off once that financial incentive disappears.
Companies will likely retain productive workers and possibly hire new employees, depending on need, but this may give them a chance to weed out low performers.
As with the last recession, many companies may determine they don’t need all their former employees. “Do more with less.”
For that matter, employers may rely more on gig workers to come in to complete specific projects. Or they may use staffing firms to accomplish their goal of bringing in talent to perform work as needed.
Telecommuting may continue to rise. As companies bring back workers, they won’t want to overcrowd their workplace for safety reasons. We’ll see staggered shifts, with some employees working remotely certain days of the week while others staff the office. We may see some employees permanently assigned to remote status.
Companies may actually want more remote workers. Aside from not having to provide office space, an employer can hire talent regardless of location.
There are no moving expenses to pay, and it eliminates the issues families face in relocating when there are possibly two income earners and/or children in school.
Next time I’ll cover issues related to employees or future job seekers. Folks, we’re in some interesting times.
Between it being an election year, this pandemic and the societal issues we see in our news, there’s a lot to process and much that’s unclear as I write this. Stay tuned … and good luck!
