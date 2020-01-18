You’ve made it through the initial screening, perhaps even through a phone interview. Now you’re about to meet the hiring manager face to face. The pressure’s on.
I’m often asked for tips on how someone can improve their interviewing skills. That’s a pretty big topic, so for today I’ll focus on the two primary areas of concern for employers as they evaluate candidates: competency and culture fit.
Competency
Employers want to know you possess the ability to do a good job.
So how will they make that determination? First, your resume and application must have contained enough relevant keywords to have attracted their attention. Those words provided a sense that you have been exposed to the functions, processes, acronyms or other jargon pertaining to the job. These keywords are typically your hard skills. I’ll discuss soft skills when I get to culture fit.
Now that you’re meeting in-person, be prepared to talk about those keywords, ideally being able to cite accomplishments surrounding them. For example, if a keyword was sales, be prepared to speak of your previous success in selling. Quantify, if possible, by citing percentages, dollar amounts, number of people, etc.
If you haven’t yet performed the functions in the job for which you’re being interviewed, be prepared to discuss examples of being a quick learner. Employers have to have a sense that you will be able to perform the required work, and ideally, perform it quite well.
Culture fit
Just as you are trying to see whether it’s a place where you would like to work, the employer is ideally trying to sense whether your personality, problem-solving, communication skills, etc., are a match for their organization. These are your soft skills.
Perhaps you’ll be required to take a personality assessment. These assessments alone may not bar you from being hired, but they’re certainly a factor when companies make their final decision.
How do you come across during your interview? Do they “like” you — however that’s defined? Typically, employers look for enthusiasm and a can-do attitude. Of course, honesty and work ethic are very important.
Be prepared to discuss your soft skills. For example, if you say you are dependable, be able to provide an example.
Companies tell me more and more that they hire for attitude and train for skills. Their thought is they can teach someone new hard skills.
Remember, just as you’re trying to learn whether it’s a job you can do and would want to do, the employer is looking at you in those same areas. Simply possessing the necessary hard skills might get you to the interview, but a lack of culture fit might derail you later on.
As always, if you’re an area professional in midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
