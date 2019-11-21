With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I thought this might be a good time to revisit an important, yet frequently overlooked topic: thank-you notes.
Society has become more casual in various ways, whether it’s how we dress, how we speak, and how we interact with others. Unfortunately, thank-you notes have largely fallen by the wayside. Use that fact to your advantage!
Not only do these notes display your good manners, they really separate you from your competition. I occasionally ask my recruiting and hiring-manager friends what percentage of applicants bother to send any sort of thank-you. Believe it or not, answers range from 10% to roughly third of applicants. That’s it! This includes both hourly and salaried job seekers.
Let’s look at these notes in a bit more detail. First, email a thank-you when you return home. Then, put a handwritten thank-you in the U.S. Mail the next day. This allows you a couple opportunities to remain front of mind with the employer. And no, it won’t make you appear desperate.
So what should you include in your note? Most notes will include a thank-you for the opportunity to interview… that you’re very interested in the position… and that you’re looking forward to whatever that next step in the hiring process might be. If that’s all you say, you’ll have done and said more than most folks.
But there’s more mileage to be gained. Why not use the note as an opportunity to clarify something you’d said during the interview? Perhaps make reference to something they said that piqued your interest. Keep your note to a handful of sentences, perhaps three paragraphs.
Be sure to get their business card so you’ll have not only their email, but also their business mailing address. Send differently-worded thank-you notes to each interviewer you meet.
Remember, employers seek people who not only are likely to perform well on the job, but who also fit from a personality standpoint. Enthusiasm, professionalism, good manners … a thank-you note really helps you stand out. Make the effort. It’s worth it!
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
