COVID-19 has resulted in millions of people losing their jobs, being furloughed, or having their hours cut back. This extra time at home has afforded us time to think… to pause and reflect.
Do you want to go back to the work you’d been doing? Is it time to try something else? What would that new work look like?
For those considering a career change, this week I’ll provide some tips and pose some questions for you to consider as you work through this next chapter in your life.
What’s driving the change? I call these the “thorn in your paw” or “the pebble in your shoe” issues. They may not have been serious enough for you to proactively seek a new role while you were employed, but now that you have time to think things through, you find yourself at that proverbial “fork in the road.”
Consider what’s really causing the desire to switch. Is it a lack of industry stability? Money? A work overload causing a poor work/life balance? Lack of challenge or growth potential?
Ideally you’ll want to remove that thorn or pebble in your new role. Just understand nothing’s perfect, so you may be trading one thorn for another. This leads to my second area…
What are your passions? What about your past job(s) did you really enjoy? Do you have certain passions or interests outside of work? Might there be a way to marry your passions with work?
Take me, for example. My role with Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC allows me to teach, to train, and to truly impact the lives of others. It allows me to meld my media experience with industry knowledge. For me, it’s an ideal combination.
Informational interviewing. Look before you leap. Whether it’s taking personality or aptitude assessments or perhaps speaking with people doing the sorts of work you think might be good for you, you’ll want to have a sense for a number of things before you begin applying for jobs.
For example, are there specific educational requirements? Certain licenses or certifications? What does a “day in the life” on the job look like? What’s the industry’s future? A decent chance for growth potential? Money? Regarding the person with whom you’re speaking, what drew them to that industry or job function? Why are they still there? What advice could they provide? Who else would they suggest you speak with?
For some of us, we may want to make a change, but we feel we can’t, typically due to financial obligations. Everyone’s situation is different. If you feel “stuck” in your current career, consider performing volunteer work to feed your passion while you work to, well, provide for yourself and for those who depend on that income.
Life is often a series of trade-offs. Maybe you’ll be fortunate enough to find that sweet spot where your skills and passion meet. Good luck!
