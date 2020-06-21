Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! I hope you’ll indulge me this week as I look back at my father, his work, how it helped define a generation… and how things have changed since then.
Bob Wooden was born in 1935. He grew up on a New Jersey farm during the Great Depression and the World War II era. He milked cows before walking to his one- room schoolhouse and had many chores once he got home. But I’m sure walking those two miles to school, uphill both ways, often in snow, was no problem…
Dad was a hands-on guy… a 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) member. He didn’t attend college or trade school. He loved bowling and, ultimately, that’s how he met my mom. But because he was a good bowler, he was offered a job cutting grass at Texas Eastern at their natural gas pipeline compressor station… so he could lead their bowling team. Yes, companies had bowling and baseball teams back in those days.
Because he was inquisitive and mechanically inclined, he quickly learned more than just how to mow in a straight line. In the early 1960’s, he moved my mom and me from New Jersey to Pascoag, Rhode Island, for a pipeline operator’s position. His hourly pay? $1.00. One. Dollar. An. Hour.
I say that because he took a leap of faith. A new state, no local social network, a family. Have you ever stepped from your comfort zone? Taken a new job out of state? Started your own business? I’ve dealt with many people who’ve struck out on their own. Some made it. Some crashed. But none ever told me they regretted trying it. They all talked about what they learned from it and how they’d grow as a person.
He worked shift work, something he said he couldn’t get used to, even after many years. I remember his lunchbox and fixing his lunch the night before. I remember being “quiet” while he’d try to sleep during the day.
Through all that, he managed to make it to most every game or practice I had. Baseball, hockey, basketball, band, school.
Are you working to live… or living to work? You can’t get back those times and memories. I’m thankful I was able to make my sons’ games and activities.
As with so many folks today, my dad had a side hustle. It was “moonlighting” then, but he did carpentry work and assisted a friend in the funeral home business, among other things. He did what he had to in order to provide for us. We were never wealthy — our vacations were to visit my two sets of grandparents — but we had the basics and never longed for what others had.
Years later, maybe when I’d come back from college or when I’d brought my family back to Rhode Island to visit, I remember my dad saying, “I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up.”
What? He’d been doing a solid job since our days playing catch in the back yard.
All these years later I remember what he said, almost verbatim. “I fell into this work because I could bowl. I know more about how this plant operates than my boss, but I don’t have a degree, so I’m stuck here. They pay me well and I have good benefits. I just don’t what else I could do.”
Have you felt stuck? The internet provides a glimpse into any number of educational or occupational options. LinkedIn and other social networks allow you to interact with others for their perspective.
Dad passed away in 2005. Months before then, we visited his Florida condo. We spoke, privately, and it’s nothing I’ve shared with anyone, including family… until now.
He said, “I took the safe route. And it’s been good, for the most part. That’s not you… and I see the world changing. People change jobs a lot now. Back when I was your age, we stayed with a company and they stayed with us. In some ways, I wish I could be in your shoes. I don’t know. It may not work out, but go for it. I wish I would have taken that chance. I love you.”
He and I didn’t always agree, but I’ll take his words to my grave. As it relates to starting a job-coaching firm, ultimately leading to doing the same work with Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, I’ve told many folks I didn’t want to hit my 60s and wonder “what if.”
So I went for it in the early 2000’s and it’s led me to where I am today. It’s certainly had some bumps along the way, yet I’ve arrived at a place I’d hoped for many years ago. Can you make the leap to something fulfilling and that matters? Good luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.