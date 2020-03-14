Time for another glimpse into some day-to-day exchanges with my Goodwill Professional Center clients and how I use metaphors, analogies, and similes to help explain job-search strategies.
Today’s simile: Is your resume like a forest full of trees?
Picture a mountainside, full of trees. It’s quite a sight to see — lots and lots of trees! But guess what? Each tree may be magnificent, yet none stands out because there are so many of them and they all pretty much look the same, at least at first glance, from your vantage point.
So what’s the tie-in with a resume?
If your resume contains long paragraphs, or perhaps a long string of bullet points, or even tiny print with very little white space, you are making it a chore to decipher its contents. Like the forest, you may have a number of great individual points to make, but how you display them could easily be improved.
Here are some tips:
Too many bullets creates two issues. First, there are so many bullets that none stands out. So you’ll want to limit yourself to a more workable number of them, possibly three to five. Second, if you’ve listed nothing but bullet points, you’ve done nothing to show a differentiation between your job duties and your accomplishments.
Why not try putting your job duties in a short paragraph — three to five lines — and then indent with a few bullets of accomplishments? That will take care of both issues.
Your resume needs to possess relevant content, but also should be arranged in such a way that it’s easy to follow. Perhaps another comparison is when you’re trying to sell a house or a car. If the outside is a mess, the buyer is much less likely to want to step inside or perhaps take it for a test drive. First impressions — aesthetics, the resume’s “curb appeal” — can go a long way when someone is only giving resumes a quick five-to-10 second glance.
As always, if you are an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me using the information below. Good luck!
