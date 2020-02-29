Time for another glimpse into some of my day-to-day banter with Goodwill Professional Center clients.
The job hunt is a process. It’s often a complicated and confusing one, particularly when they haven’t had to conduct a search in a long while. So, to help draw parallels to our life experiences, I often compare the search to sports and dating. Let’s explore in more detail.
Sports
Sports is competitive. To win you need to practice, practice and practice so you’ll put forth your best effort, particularly when the pressure’s on. Preparation — whether it’s physical or mental — is critical to help you execute the way you’d want.
Job searching is no different. Preparation includes not only practicing interview questions but also customizing your resume and cover letter. It means building a solid LinkedIn webpage and using that social medium to grow your network in a meaningful way.
Be prepared by doing your homework on the company as well as the interviewer.
Don’t just “wing it” and blame it on bad luck if you don’t do well. Perhaps you’ve heard the old saying in sports, “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.”
Dating
Why dating? Well, it’s a subjective situation. You’re deciding whether you like someone, whether you’re compatible.
Employers are looking at not only whether you have the skills to perform the work well, but they are also trying to decide whether you’ll fit into their organization’s culture. Do you possess the soft skills and personality to mesh with the team?
While you can’t mandate an employer to hire you, much less force someone to go on a second date, you can increase your chances of getting hired during your interviews.
Display enthusiasm and a positive attitude. Be sure to ask questions. Be aware of your body language and tone of voice. Take time to send a thank-you note, and be sure to follow up with the employer. All these things send a positive message.
Remember, hiring is about competency and culture fit. You are not the only qualified candidate, so it is imperative that you put your best foot forward.
I hope today’s reminder helps you perform better the next chance you get.
As always, if you are an area professional hunting for a job, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
