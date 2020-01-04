A fresh start. It’s a new year and a new decade. If you’re currently in the job market or perhaps plan to begin looking this year, here’s a checklist for you to consider.
Who am I? What drives or motivates you? What are your most marketable skills? For example, do you prefer working with numbers or with people?
As we age, we tend to get a better handle on what we prefer or dislike. If you desire a change, understand the “why” behind what your new objective looks like.
Why them? Learn about companies. Talk with people who work there. Does their mission align with yours? Do they tend to hire people with backgrounds or personalities similar to yours?
You know they’ll ask, “Why us?” You’ll need a better answer than that you’re simply looking for a job.
Why you? You know they’re looking at a number of applicants. What is it about you that makes you unique or special? Be prepared to talk about your problem-solving skills, your personality, your attitude, your passion, your accomplishments, and your experiences in working within a diverse environment. If you can’t offer a compelling reason why you should be their choice, don’t be surprised if they simply select another candidate, even if you’re both qualified.
Online presence. Professionals and aspiring professionals need to have a robust LinkedIn page. Non-professionals needn’t have a LinkedIn page, although it certainly can help you stand out. For non-professionals, employers tend to place more emphasis on Facebook. They’re looking at your posts with an eye toward your judgement. Be smart.
Whether you’re a professional or not, don’t give employers a reason to bypass you based on inappropriate social media posts and comments.
Resume. Be prepared to customize your resume based upon the job for which you’re applying. Yes, include a cover letter, but don’t expect an employer to read it unless they like your resume/application.
Interviewing. Practice, practice, practice. I often compare job hunting to sports and dating. Practice good technique — just as in sports — so when the game is on, you’ll know what to expect and how to react. Interviewing is a bit like dating in that you’re dealing with feelings. Do you mesh well with each other? Can they picture you working within their culture? Is this a company and a boss you could feel good working for? Lots of subjectivity involved there.
Know your worth within this new job. Conduct online research to get a sense for what your desired job is likely to pay. Remember, you may feel your worth is XXX, but if market value for that role is YYY, then you’ll likely need to be realistic with your expectations. Perhaps talk with recruiters or others in the role you’re applying for. That should also give you a dose of reality.
Attitude. Perhaps I should have listed this one first. I’ve often said we can control a couple things in life. One is our time. The other is our attitude. Even if you’re doing all the “right” things in your job search, the results often don’t measure up. Work your process and realize things happen for a reason. Maintain a positive attitude, even though things get frustrating or, in some cases, desperate.
Employers often tell me they hire for attitude and train for skills. Read that last sentence again. Are you projecting a can-do, positive attitude throughout the hiring process?
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
