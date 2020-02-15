Time for another look into my day-to-day coaching with my Goodwill Professional Center clients and the groups I’m occasionally asked to address.
When an employer asks you about your top skill or strength, do just reply with the strength… without additional info?
For example, “What’s a strength of yours?” “Well, I’m dependable.”
If that’s all you say, the employer is likely to follow up with a request to give them an example of being dependable.
When asked about your strengths or perhaps asked to give an example of a specific skill, be sure to not only mention that strength, but also let them know the title and company where you did it, as well as taking a few moments to describe what you actually did.
Using the ‘dependable’ strength… “I feel I’m a dependable worker. For example, when I worked at “X” as a customer-service representative, not only was I always on time for my shifts, but when there was bad weather or when we were short-staffed due to illness, my supervisor knew they could count on me to come in.”
Don’t make the interviewer ask you for additional information. Be ready with your “story” to show you’re a great fit for their opening!
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below.
Good luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.