Where has the time gone? It seems like yesterday I began writing this column. Actually, it’s been 10 years — a decade. So, as we close this one out and head into 2020, I thought it’d be fun to have a look back on this past decade as it relates to job searching and employment.
Here are some observations, in no particular order…
For the first time in our nation’s history, we’re witnessing five generations in the workplace. Whether out of financial necessity or simply a desire to continue to contribute, older workers are working later in life than ever before.
Each generation has differing characteristics — some minor, some stark. Our ability to work among that diversity — and a company’s ability to hire and retain that diversity — are key components to personal and corporate success going forward.
A key shift in how companies attract workers and sell products and services lies in how the company positions itself in the community. No longer is it simply about their product, its price, or customer service. Now, it’s also about how a company’s viewed relative to its involvement in charitable organizations, its commitment to diversity and inclusion, its mission, its commitment to protecting the environment, etc.
Along with that, and with perhaps millennials leading the way, we’re seeing a continuing shift away from the traditional workplace environment where a person physically shows up at a workplace, has only that one source of income, and remains there for their entire career.
Frequently moving from company to company, working remotely, and having a “side hustle” are more commonplace than ever.
More than anything else, technology has altered how we learn of, apply for, and interview for jobs. The days of walking into a business, dropping off a resume, shaking hands with a human resources person and having a discussion with them are gone.
In 2010, we didn’t hear a lot about things like artificial intelligence (AI) or applicant tracking systems (ATS). Resumes submitted via email were the norm and, as a nod to what seems like a lifetime ago, fax machines allowed us to transmit information quickly.
Social media was around, but with hardly the presence it commands today. Professionals need to be on LinkedIn. Job hunters must realize what they put on social media could impact whether a company decides to hire them, much less interview them.
Lifelong learning is key. Many of today’s jobs didn’t exist in 2010. The ones that did exist have likely changed, primarily based on technology. Studies have predicted many jobs in the future haven’t been created today and the ones that exist today will look much different in the future. Workers will need to keep up with technology or risk falling behind economically.
I’ve seen a greater reliance on staffing firms as a way for employers to achieve several objectives, including greater flexibility in their ability to contract or expand their labor force in response to market demands.
Additionally, bringing on a worker through a staffing firm allows the employer to “try them before they buy them,” meaning the employer gets the opportunity to see the person’s skills, work ethic, and character before deciding to hire them as an employee. The time and cost of terminating someone and recruiting their replacement is high. Utilizing staffing firms helps reduce those associated risks and subsequent costs.
Lastly, the internet allows for vast numbers of job seekers to apply for positions. On the one hand, that’s good. Yet, that tsunami of applicants brought about the need for applicant tracking systems and took away the “personal touch” of days gone by. Remember getting a letter in the mail, thanking you for applying? As a result of having so many applicants, employers now face a tough task of sifting through them, many of whom are reasonably equally qualified.
That’s why networking… your ability to have someone contact the company to encourage them to pull your application for closer review — is more important than ever.
I’m occasionally asked where I see the job market and the job-search process headed. I’m no futurist and my crystal ball’s a big hazy, but I do know the one constant is change. Your “job security” lies in your ability to adapt to that change in order to remain relevant and competitive.
As always, if you’re an area professional in the midst of a job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!
