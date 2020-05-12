The push by state Republicans to reopen the state’s economy more quickly is not surprising, experts said Tuesday.
The latest effort came Tuesday in the form of a letter submitted by the six Republican members of the N.C. Council of State. The members want Gov. Roy Cooper to conduct an emergency meeting to discuss their recommendation of accelerating the Phase 2 deadline from May 22.
Among those signing the letter is state Treasurer Dale Folewell, of Winston-Salem who spent several days at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center battling COVID-19.
The letter is the latest of at least four public pressure tactics applied to Cooper: statements May 9 and Tuesday from Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham; a statement Monday by 18 senate Republicans concerning continuing indoor worship service restrictions; and a letter seeking Phase 2 clarity sent Monday by the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association.
Although acknowledging “the understanding that we will be dealing with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future,” the council members stressed that “the rest of the Southeast, and the majority of our country, (are) already providing structure and clarity to struggling businesses and workers, North Carolina is lagging in communication.”
Cooper stressed May 5 and again Tuesday that moving forward on Phase I is not being influenced by pressure from the business community or protesters, including ReOpen NC.
“One of the things our phase-in (strategy) does is make decisions based on science and evidence and data and facts to help make employees and customers feel safer and more secure,” Cooper said.
How and when it is best to reopen “is a difficult decision on which reasonable minds can differ,” said Mark Hall, a law and public-health professor at Wake Forest University.
“It is wise to rely on well-considered guidance that balances the competing concerns and interests. It would be unfortunate if the options divided into partisan political camps.”
Phase 2 reopenings would be allowed for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols, including potentially at reduced capacity. Indoor gatherings at reduced capacity would be allowed at houses of worship and entertainment venues.
“I’m not surprised to see Republican members of the Council of State join some Republican state legislators in urging the governor to consider a speedier reopening time frame,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
“For various reasons, Republicans and Democrats around the country have differed on the timetable for re-opening their states, and North Carolina is no exception, with Republicans generally supporting a faster re-opening than Democrats.”
Dinan said Cooper may be facing increased pressure to not delay Phase 2 beyond May 22 “once Virginia’s governor announced a plan that will allow for a quicker reopening of many businesses in that state later this week, though likely excluding northern Virginia.”
Although the primary complaints to Cooper’s Phase 2 approach has been made by Republicans, “people of all political persuasions are asking the same types of questions as they remain stuck at home — many of them watching their livelihoods dwindle away.,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“As they watch other states reopening, they want more clarity from the governor about why North Carolina remains largely closed. They also want to know more about what needs to happen in this state for Cooper to relax his restrictions.”
Kokai said that although “these elected officials likely believe they can score political points.”
“But their concerns are genuine. They would not be sending this letter if they didn’t believe they represented the views of a significant percentage of North Carolinians.
“People want the additional information the Republican Council of State members are seeking.”
