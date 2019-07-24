The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Wednesday that passenger boardings increased 18.6% year over year in June.
There were 95,386 boardings in June, compared with 80,430 a year ago. For the year, boardings are up 17.9% to 519,466.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier with 33,982 June boardings, up 10.6%. The airline had 40.1% of the PTI boardings for the month.
American Airlines and its affiliates are a very close second at 38,021 boardings, up 25.4%. It holds 38.9% of the market share.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 11,375 boardings in June, up 8%, while Spirit Airlines was at 4,228. Spirit began service at PTI on Sept. 6.
Allegiant Air was at 2,694 boardings, up 14.3%. Frontier Airlines had no boardings. It offers seasonal services to Denver.