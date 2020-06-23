Piedmont Triad Airport Authority appeared to embrace a take-any-good-news-you-can attitude Tuesday on its passenger boardings for May.
The Greensboro airport reported boardings more than tripled from 2,390 in April to 7,630 in May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, boardings were down 92% compared with 95,806 in May 2019. That’s on top of a 97.5% year-over-year decline in April.
The airport’s boardings will be down during the summer in part because Spirit Airlines, one of two low-fare carriers, has suspended its PTI service until at least Sept. 30.
American Airlines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier at PTI with 4,085 boardings, compared with 38,711 a year ago.
The airline held a 41.3% market share for boardings year over year.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place at 1,734 boardings, down from 38,374.
It holds 37.2% of the market share. United Airlines and its affiliates had 740 boardings, down from 11,427.
Spirit primarily has served the Orlando, Fla., market out of PTI since June 2018.
Spirit held a 5.2% market share at PTI in May, including 647 boardings in May.
Spirit said in its first-quarter earnings report May 6 that it had reduced seating by 75% in April and by 95% in May.
On May 5, Spirit received U.S. Transportation Department permission to suspend flights from six destinations, including Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, through Sept. 30.
Later in May, Spirit asked USDOT for permission to suspend flights to five additional destinations, including PTI and Asheville.
It is not clear whether USDOT approved the schedule suspension for the five destinations.
Spirit currently has North Carolina service only at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
USA Today reported that Spirit and other airlines require USDOT approval to end flights as a condition for getting funds from the $2 trillion federal stimulus package.
The USDOT is considering allowing airlines to drop up to 5% of their routes in response to the drastic decline in passenger boardings.
“The department has granted several exemptions to carriers’ service obligations, recognizing circumstances where it is not reasonable or practicable for carriers to serve all points or all frequencies in their service obligations,” USDOT said May 12.
“The department will continue to monitor the industry, including for signs of improved passenger volume, as the economy recovers.”
Delta Air Lines is requesting permission to exit New Bern.
The PTI authority announced June 1 its preparations for increasing passenger traffic.
Passengers are encouraged to bring face coverings with them to the airport. Passengers are asked to practice social distancing in all areas of the airport and have non-passengers wait in their cars, rather than entering the terminal building when they drop off or pick up passengers.
The airport is temporarily providing free parking at the meter spaces near the terminal entrances to allow those dropping off or picking up passengers to stay in their cars for up to 60 minutes without cost.
Passengers can find the guidelines at www.PTIPREPARED.com.
