Cott Corp., a proposed acquirer of Primo Water Corp., said Wednesday that it will need more time to gain federal anti-trust approvals for its $775 million offer.
Cott also said it needs at least two more days to secure additional Primo Water shares to approve the deal.
Cott, based in Mississauga, Ontario, said Jan. 13 it would pay $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt.
At the time of the offer, Primo was facing intense pressure from a top shareholder to conduct an additional management and/or board of directors shakeup.
The deal remains expected to close in March.
Cott said the extension is needed "to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the closing conditions under the merger agreement, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976."
Cott extended to 5 p.m. Friday the expiration of its exchange offer to acquire all of Primo's 39.24 million outstanding shares.
At the beginning of trading Wednesday, Cott said 30.14 million Primo shares had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Cott said the offer deadline could be extended again.
Cott said that "all other terms and conditions of the exchange offer remain unchanged."
Cott plans to focus solely on bottled water after acquiring Primo.
The combined company would use Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo would operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott. Primo shareholders would own 16% of the combined company.
Billy Prim, founder and executive chairman of Primo, would join Cott’s board of directors, along with board member Susan Cates.
One key step toward closing the purchase occurred Feb. 3 when Cott said it has agreed to sell its S&D Coffee & Tea business to Westrock Coffee Co. for $405 million. Cott bought S&D, based in Concord, for $355 million in August 2016.
Cott said in a Feb. 3 regulatory filing that the proceeds from the S&D sale would finance a portion of the Primo Water acquisition, or to pay corporate debt. If Cott opts to end the transaction, Westrock would have to pay a termination fee of $15 million.
Westrock, based in Little Rock, Ark., said its purchase is projected to close “within the next several weeks.” Westrock would expand its reach in serving the retail, restaurant, convenience-store and hospitality industries.
Activist hedge-fund group Legion Partners LP of Beverly Hills, Calif., submitted letters on Sept. 17 and Oct. 29 to Primo shareholders that were harshly critical of then-chief executive Matt Sheehan, Prim and several board members. Sheehan succeeded Prim as chief executive in May 2017.
Legion owned at that time 9.1% of Primo, or 3.57 million shares, trailing only Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, which held a 10.6% stake, or 4.16 million shares, as of July 31.
Prim held just under 1.9 million shares of Primo, which represented a 4.7% stake, as of March 28. Prim also has 762,236 deferred stock units that he could acquire over the next three years.
Legion said three Primo board members were too closely linked to Prim to properly oversee the company from their previous relationship with Prim with Blue Rhino Corp., which was sold to Ferrellgas Partners LP for $343 million in April 2004.
On Nov. 4, Primo fired Sheehan, with Prim resuming his chief executive duties on an interim basis.
Two days after Primo said it had agreed to be sold to Cott, Legion reported in a regulatory filing it had sold its entire stake in Primo.
