GREENSBORO — The first thing you notice about Sprouts Farmers Market is that all of the produce is in the center of the store.
“People have to buy produce bi-weekly or weekly,” explained Kalia Pang, a Sprouts spokeswoman. “We’ve always had a focus on produce.”
Hence, the name.
And true to its name, this Phoenix, Ariz.-based chain — the first in Greensboro, fifth in North Carolina — features hundreds of organic fruits and vegetables, from staples (lettuce) to seasonal items (peaches) to exotic selections (papaya).
Sprouts is just one of several local grocery chains that offer organic and generally healthier options. Asheville-based Earth Fare, which recently unveiled a store in High Point, first came to Greensboro 17 years ago. Whole Foods opened here seven years ago.
Prices tend to be higher at stores that offer natural and organic food, but Pang said what you will pay for produce at Sprouts is comparable to most mainstream grocers.
“It’s the variety, the quality and the prices that set us apart,” Pang said.
The 30,000-square-foot store debuted Tuesday at Westridge Square shopping center in what was formally a Harris Teeter, which closed in July 2017 as part of a market-wide initiative.
On Tuesday, the floors gleamed from being new while employees — there are 135 total — stocked shelves.
It was a good time for a tour.
In addition to a huge selection of fresh produce, the store has its own butcher that cuts grass-fed beef, pork, chicken and seafood. The store also grinds its own sausage and offers a selection of sushi.
Enter Sprout’s “Market Corner,” which has deli sandwiches, soups, salads and a variety of globally-inspired entrees.
“We’ve done the heavy lifting for the customer,” Pang said.
Got milk? Dairy and non-dairy items, such as yogurt made from coconut and oat milk, fill a wall of coolers. The store also offers dozens of brands of organic and cage-free eggs.
Need to beat the heat? Ice cream and other frozen items are discounted by 20% this week. Pang said as much as a third of the store is on sale at any given time.
The store’s dry-bulk section offers 850 items. Among them: nuts, grains and flours that can be purchased by the ounce or pound.
Sprouts has 2,450 proprietary grocery items with more added all the time, according to Pang.
With Earth Fare operating just a mile away, Pang thinks Sprouts has a place in the neighborhood.
“We’re really kind of a class of our own,” she said. “We see the need for something healthy and approachable in this market.”