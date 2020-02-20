A product line restructuring involving Gildan Activewear Inc.'s imprintables category led to a 45.5% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $32.5 million, the apparel manufacturer reported Thursday.
Diluted earnings were down 13 cents to 16 cents.
The company recorded a $55 million charge in the quarter, of which $48 million was related to inventory write-downs.
It also reported $16 million in restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, primarily related to shift Mexican operations to Central America and Caribbean Basin plants.
Adjusted earnings were 41 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 41 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has major manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury with more than 1,000 employees combined.
The company cautioned in its third-quarter report that "weaker imprintables order flow in North America and on-going softness in international imprintables markets is currently dampening sales and earnings growth in 2019."
On Thursday, Gildan said it chose to "significantly reduce our imprintables product line SKU base by exiting all ship-to-the-piece activities and discontinuing overlapping and less productive styles and SKUs between brands."
The decision led to a $19 million sales reduction from the category. Overall fourth-quarter sales were down 11.3% to $658.7 million.
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that "our forest through the trees assessment is that the activewear business is still looking for stabilization and modest growth from hosiery and underwear is not enough to offset."
"The slow recovery of imprintables against a healthy economic backdrop is concerning."
For the full year, Gildan had a 25.9% decline in net income to $259.8 million. Adjusted net income was down 13.6% to $339.6 million. Sales were off 2.9% to $2.83 billion.
"Overall for 2019, we were pleased with the progress we made on our 'Back to Basics' strategy intended to simplify our product portfolio and reduce complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning," the company said in the news release.
The quarterly profit decline would have higher if not for Gildan receiving a $17.8 million income-tax benefit.
The tax provision has been the key bottom-line financial element in recent quarters.
The corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kontoor Brands and Unifi Inc.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
As typical, the quarterly report was filled with several financial and corporate updates.
Gildan's initial fiscal 2020 earnings guidance is diluted earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.80, and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.85 to $1.95.
By comparison, fiscal 2019 diluted earnings were $1.27 and adjusted earnings were $1.66.
Gildan said it "does not project and has not incorporated in its guidance any meaningful impact on its business resulting from the current outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The company will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves."
The board of directors approved a 15.4-cent cash dividend, payable April 6 to shareholders registered as of March 12.
The company repurchased 4.72 million shares at a combined cost of $128.8 million during the fourth quarter. For the full year, it repurchased 8.25 million shares at a total cost of $256.8 million.
Gildan said Thursday it has received Toronto Stock Exchange approval to repurchase through Feb. 26, 2021, up to another 9.94 million shares, which would represent 5% of its 198.78 million outstanding shares.
Although CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky lowered her fiscal 2020 earnings guidance from $2.19 to $1.97, she said Gildan's dividend and share-repurchase plans "underscore our confidence in its long-term growth trajectory, as well as our belief that apparel makers that diversify into private label manufacturing will be the ones that survive and flourish."
In another development, the board approved renewing its shareholder rights plan for three years, effective at its April 30 shareholder meeting.
The shareholder rights plan is also known as a "poison pill."
When an investor or group buys a certain percentage of common stock in the company it is targeting, that company’s board can trigger the poison pill. Shareholders typically are given the chance to buy additional or new shares at bargain prices, thus diluting the potential acquirer's stake.
"The rights plan is designed to ensure that all shareholders of the company are treated fairly in connection with any takeover offer or other acquisition of control of the company," according to a statement.
"The rights plan was not adopted in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of the company, nor is the board of directors aware of any pending or threatened takeover bid for the company.
"The rights plan is similar to plans recently adopted by other Canadian companies and approved by their shareholders."
