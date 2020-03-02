The $775 million sale of Primo Water Corp. to a Canadian beverage company has been completed, the companies said Monday.
Cott, based in Mississauga, Ontario, said Jan. 13 it would pay $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt.
At the time of the offer, Primo was facing intense pressure from a top shareholder to conduct an additional management and/or board of directors shakeup.
Cott plans to focus solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition.
The combined company will use Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo would operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott. Primo shareholders own 16% of the combined company.
"The Primo acquisition is another great step in our strategy to become a pure-play water solutions provider with financial metrics more in line with our peers," Tom Harrington, Cott's chief executive, said in a statement.
"We firmly believe that our combined businesses will drive significant value for our shareholders over the coming years."
Billy Prim, founder and executive chairman of Primo, joins Cott’s board of directors, along with board member Susan Cates.
There has been no specific comment on how the planned sale affects local employees. Primo had 602 employees companywide at the end of 2018.
Cott said Monday it will conduct an investor day event from 1:30 to 4 p.m. March 24, 2020 that "will incorporate financial modeling information regarding the Primo acquisition as a part of the presentations."
The company projects cost savings of $35 million over three years.
However, in a PowerPoint presentation to analysts, the companies said the combined company will “streamline back-office operations and eliminate duplicative general and administrative expenses that includes expenditures related to the day-to-day operations.”
Identified as key areas for cost cutting are: public company expenses; shared services; facility optimization and consolidation; and combined refill and filtration technologies and operations.”
Cott officials said there are plans to put Cott and Primo employees together in many of those operations.
“This is a perfect fit,” Prim told analysts, citing the companies’ partnership in the exchange business.
“This combination of two highly recognized water companies creates compelling value for all stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders and suppliers.
One key step toward closing the purchase occurred Feb. 3 when Cott said it has agreed to sell its S&D Coffee & Tea business to Westrock Coffee Co. for $405 million. Cott bought S&D, based in Concord, for $355 million in August 2016.
Cott said in a Feb. 3 regulatory filing that the proceeds from the S&D sale would finance a portion of the Primo Water acquisition, or to pay corporate debt.
Westrock, based in Little Rock, Ark., has said the deal would expand its reach in serving the retail, restaurant, convenience-store and hospitality industries.
Activist hedge-fund group Legion Partners LP of Beverly Hills, Calif., submitted letters on Sept. 17 and Oct. 29 to Primo shareholders that were harshly critical of then-chief executive Matt Sheehan, Prim and several board members. Sheehan succeeded Prim as chief executive in May 2017.
Legion owned at that time 9.1% of Primo, or 3.57 million shares, trailing only Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, which held a 10.6% stake, or 4.16 million shares, as of July 31.
Prim held just under 1.9 million shares of Primo, which represented a 4.7% stake, as of March 28. Prim also has 762,236 deferred stock units that he could acquire over the next three years.
Legion said three Primo board members were too closely linked to Prim to properly oversee the company from their previous relationship with Prim with Blue Rhino Corp., which was sold to Ferrellgas Partners LP for $343 million in April 2004.
On Nov. 4, Primo fired Sheehan, with Prim resuming his chief executive duties on an interim basis.
Two days after Primo said it had agreed to be sold to Cott, Legion reported in a regulatory filing it had sold its entire stake in Primo.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said when the deal was announced that Primo’s board and management “saw this as the best opportunity to create long-term value for their shareholders.”
“I am also certain there was tremendous pressure by large shareholders, such as Legion, to take additional action after Mr. Prim stepped back into the role as CEO.
“I think it may have been possible for them to fight their way back, but that would have been a very long row to hoe,” Gray said. “The sale of the company was the best choice they could have made.”
