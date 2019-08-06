Primo Water Corp. reported Monday a second consecutive slight quarterly earnings miss.
The Winston-Salem bottled-water company had $873,000 in second-quarter net income, compared with net income of $451,000 a year ago.
Primo had diluted earnings of 2 cents a share. When excluding non-core acquisition and restructuring charges, adjusted earnings were 8 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 9 cents a share by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales rose 4.6% to $79.3 million.
Primo reported a 5.5% decline in refill sales to $42.3 million; a 5% increase in exchange sales to $21 million; and a 44.5% gain in in dispenser sales to just under $16 million.
“Our team continued to execute on our strategic initiatives in the second quarter with net sales and profitability in-line with our expectations,” Matt Sheehan, Primo’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“Our exchange and dispenser businesses continue to grow, while we made progress to improve operations in the refill business. I am excited about new promotional activities in the second half of 2019 that we believe will drive future growth.”
Fiscal 2019 sales forecast was lowered by $5 million on each end of a range of $312 million to $320 million, while adjusted EBITDA was reduced on the lower end by $3 million to $56 million, and on the upper end by $4 million to $58 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Primo cited "retail headwinds" and spending on "new promotional activities" for the lowered guidance.
Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.
By comparison, fiscal 2018 sales were $302.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was $55.4 million.
However, investors may respond to the lower fiscal 2019 guidance by sending the share price down in early trading Tuesday.
For the third quarter, sales are projected in the range of $84 million to $87 million, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $17 million to $18 million.
Michael Petusky, an analyst with Barrington Research Associates, has an $18 share price outlook for Primo with an “outperform” rating.
The share price closed down 70 cents, or 5%, to $13.43.