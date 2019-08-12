Primo Water Corp. has a new top investor in Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
Private-equity firms are required to declare their ownership stakes annually, typically in February, or when they have a significant increase or decrease in shares.
Capital reported it owned a 10.6% stake in the Winston-Salem company, or 4.16 million shares, as of July 31. There are 39.05 million outstanding shares of Primo.
Based on Primo's closing share price of $11.83 on Friday, the Capital stake is worth $49.2 million.
Capital said May 15 in a quarterly regulatory filing of its ownership stakes that it held 2.16 million shares of Primo at that time.
An activist hedge-fund group, Legion Partners LP, disclosed Friday it had increased its holdings from 2.63 million shares and a 6.8% stake to 3.09 million shares and 7.91%.
Legion, based in Beverly Hills, Calif., bills itself as “deep value, long-term-oriented active investors.”
Legion's strategies include gaining representation on corporations’ boards of directors to “impact policies or strategic direction or, in some cases, simply advocating specific business activities for the fundamental benefit of a portfolio company.”
Akre Capital Management LLC slides to third with 2.85 million Primo shares and a 7.3% stake as of Primo’s proxy filing on March 28.
Wellington Management Co. held the top holding at 3.59 million shares and an 11.5% stake in June 2018. It is now in fifth place at 2.35 million shares and a 6.1% stake.
BlackRock Inc. at 2.44 million shares and a 6.3% stake is in fourth place, while Nuveen Asset Management LLC is sixth at 2 million shares and a 5.1% stake.
Billy Prim, Primo’s founder and executive chairman, had just under 1.9 million shares, which represented a 4.7% stake as of March 28.
Prim also has 762,236 deferred stock units that he could acquire over the next three years.