Primo Water Corp. disclosed Thursday it projects a 72.8% plunge in fourth-quarter income to $470,000 in what could be its final financial quarterly report as an independent corporation.
The preliminary report is the latest regulatory financial disclosure connected to Canadian beverage company Cott Corp.'s Jan. 13 offer to buy the Winston-Salem company.
Primo would be the key element in Cott’s transformation into a pure-play water company.
Cott has agreed to pay $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt. The deal, valued at $775 million, is projected to close in March.
The share price has remained above the offer since the announcement.
Besides the fourth-quarter and fiscal 2019 net income projections, Primo provided limited financial data on segment retail sales and adjusted EBITDA.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.
The reasons for the sharp profit decline were not apparent since Primo did not disclose projected operating and other expenses.
The company estimated $80.4 million in sales for the fourth quarter, up 13.4%, and $316.67 million for fiscal 2019, up 4.8%.
In November, Primo lowered its fiscal 2019 guidance from a range of $312 million to $320 million in net sales to a range of $312 million to $316 million. The initial fiscal 2019 guidance was in the range of $315 million to $325 million.
The average fourth-quarter earnings forecast is 4 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
For fiscal 2019, Primo had $2.69 million in net income and adjusted EBITDA of $51.3 million.
By comparison, for fiscal 2018 Primo reported a $54.8 million loss, primarily from taking a $63.1 million in non-cash impairment charges during the third quarter related to discontinuing its Glacier water brand. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.4 million.
Primo lowered in November its forecast for fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA from a range of $56 million to $58 million to a range of $50 million to $52 million. The initial projection was a range of $60 million to $63 million.
Billy Prim, Primo's chairman and interim chief executive, said in November that “our adjusted EBITDA miss is unacceptable, especially in light of this top-line performance.”
“We are re-committing ourselves to better management of the controllable aspects of our business to drive sustainable and profitable growth and value for our shareholders.”
