Primo Water Corp., facing significant shareholder pressure on its management team, said Monday it has agreed to be sold to Cott Corp. in a deal valued at $775 million.
The Winston-Salem company would part of Cott's transformation into a pure-play water company with Cott's plans to sell its S&D Coffee and Tea business.
The combined company will use Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol "PRMW", although Primo will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott. Primo shareholders will own 16% of the combined company.
Cott, based in Mississauga, Canada, said the name change would put the combined company "more in value in line with our peers."
The deal is expected to close in March. Billy Prim, founder and executive chairman of Primo, would join Cott's board of directors, along with board member Susan Cates.
There was no immediate comment on how the planned sale affects local employees. It had 602 companywide at the end of 2018.
The company projects cost savings of $35 million over three years.
However, in a PowerPoint presentation to analysts, the companies cited the combined company will "streamline back-office operations and eliminate duplicative general and administrative expenses that includes expenditures related to the day-to-day operations."
Identified as key areas for cost cutting are: public company expenses; shared services; facility optimization and consolidation; and combined refill and filtration technologies and operations."
Cott officials said there are plans to put Cott and Primo employees together in many of those operations.
“This is a perfect fit," Prim told analysts, citing the companies' partnership in the exchange business.
"This combination of two highly recognized water companies creates compelling value for all stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders and suppliers," Prim said in a statement.
"The newly created company will have approximately $2 billion in combined water sales and a presence in 21 countries worldwide. We are excited about the opportunity to provide sustainable hydration solutions to more people than either company could have done alone.”
On Nov. 4, Primo fired then-chief executive Matt Sheehan amid intense pressure from a major shareholder group to shake up the management team and board of directors.
Prim resumed his chief executive duties on an interim basis while the board conducts a search for Sheehan’s replacement. Sheehan succeeded Prim as chief executive in May 2017.
Activist hedge-fund group Legion Partners LP, of Beverly Hills, Calif., submitted letters on Sept. 17 and Oct. 29 to shareholders that were harshly critical of Sheehan, Prim and several board members.
Legion says the three Primo board members are too closely linked to Prim to properly oversee the company from their previous relationship with Prim with Blue Rhino Corp., which was sold to Ferrellgas Partners LP for $343 million in April 2004.
"I am quite certain that the Primo board and management saw this as the best opportunity create long-term value for their shareholders," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.
"I am also certain there was tremendous pressure by large shareholders, such as Legion, to take additional action after Mr. Prim stepped back into the role as CEO.
"I think it may have been possible for them to fight their way back, but that would have been a very long row to hoe," Gray said. "The sale of the company was the best choice they could have made."
Cates told analysts in November that the firing of Sheehan was "about the company not performing to expectations that the board had for operating performance."
Primo selling at discount?
Cott is offering $14 a share for Primo, which represents a 26.2% increase from Primo’s share price of $11.09 at the close of trading Friday.
Primo shareholders can receive a mix of $5.04 in cash and 0.6549 common shares of Cott. They can receive $14 in cash. Or they can opt for 1.0229 common shares of Cott.
In premarket trading, Primo’s share price has jumped to $14.
However, the share price offer of $14 represents a 31.5% decline from its all-time high of $20.43 on Aug. 24, 2018.
The 52-week share price range is $9.54 to $16.35.
Tom Harrington, Cott’s chief executive, said that “as we turn to our new business model, we are taking the opportunity to rebrand our company as Primo Water Corp. to reflect the leading position we have in the growing and attractive water market with the opportunity to be revalued in line with our water peers.
“As Primo and Cott have been strategic partners for six years, we expect a smooth transition and integration.”
That partnership features Cott providing water for use in Primo's bottle structure.
The companies said that, combined, they generated $2 billion in revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as well as adjusted EBITDA of $324 million.
Cott listed in a separate regulatory filing that it had $2.36 billion in revenue for the third quarter, while its S&D Coffee & Tea had $599 million and Primo $303.3 million.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.
Cott has a presence in 21 countries.
Cott will pay up to $216 million in cash to Primo stockholders and issue approximately 26.8 million new shares to Primo stockholders. Cott has obtained financing commitments of up to $400 million from an affiliate of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. to pay the acquisition price and refinance Primo’s debt.
Primo board members and officers with a combined 10.4% ownership stake in Primo have agreed to approve selling their shares to Cott.
Underperformance
In the third quarter, Primo posted a $2.62 million profit and 6.3% increase in sales to $87 million, which met the upper range of its third-quarter estimate.
However, adjusted EBITDA was down 5.4% to $15.3 million. Primo had projected a range of $17 million to $18 million.
“Though we continue to believe in the exceptional value that can be created at Primo over time, the past five to six quarters of execution at Primo has been well below the line of acceptability," Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky said in November.
Legion owns 9.1% of Primo, or 3.57 million shares, trailing only Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, which held a 10.6% stake, or 4.16 million shares, as of July 31.
Prim held just under 1.9 million shares of Primo, which represented a 4.7% stake, as of March 28. Prim also has 762,236 deferred stock units that he could acquire over the next three years.
Legion has said, “we contend Primo is an incredible business with significant scale, but is being held back by a lack of critical expertise on the board and an inability or unwillingness to objectively evaluate the performance of management and directors.”
Ted White, a Legion co-founder and managing director, said in a statement Tuesday that “we fully support Mr. Sheehan’s termination, as his performance was completely unacceptable.
“However, we are deeply concerned about Billy Prim’s appointment as interim CEO and his plans to remain on the board as chairman given that he is as much a part of the problem at Primo as Mr. Sheehan was.”
Cates did not mention Legion’s criticism in her comments about Sheehan’s firing.
“The board of directors is committed to enhancing stockholder value,” Cates said. “When execution fell short of our expectations, we concluded it was time for a leadership change.”
Cates told analysts that "we are working with a leading board recruiting firm to evaluate the composition of our board and help us identify potential director candidates.
"Our process has included outreach to many of our large shareholders."
Prim said in November that the company’s focus “will be on continuing to grow our exchange and dispenser businesses, improving our refill business and driving operational execution and organizational development, while positioning Primo Water to achieve long-term profitable growth and improved value for shareholders.”
