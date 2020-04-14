Wells Fargo & Co.'s preparation for a significant coronavirus financial blow contributed to a dramatic decline in first-quarter net income, the bank reported Tuesday.
Net income was at $42 million, compared with $2.55 billion in the fourth quarter and $5.51 billion a year ago.
The bank increased its provision for loan losses to $3.83 billion, of which $3.1 billion represented a special reserve build.
By comparison, Wells Fargo had a provision of $644 million in the fourth quarter and $845 million a year ago.
The provision is a pivotal short-term measuring stick for how a bank projects its loan portfolio and revenue stream will perform as some customers struggle to make monthly payments.
As such, it carries a direct bottom-line impact on quarterly and annual net income.
John Shrewsberry, its chief financial officer, said the reserve build "reflected the expected impact these unprecedented times could have on our customers."
"Our results also included an impairment of securities of $950 million driven by economic and market conditions. We maintained strong liquidity and capital."
Also impacting the first-quarter net income decline was paying $611 million in preferred stock dividends, up from $327 million in the fourth quarter and $353 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 1 cent, down from 60 cents in the fourth quarter and $1.20 a year ago.
When excluding the provision build (worth 56 cents a share), a $950 million impairment on securities (worth 17 cents) and the preferred stock redemption (worth 6 cents), Wells Fargo had adjusted earnings of 78 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 61 cents by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
Wells Fargo did not define when in March it became directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo's chief executive since Oct. 21, dedicated most of his statement to previously disclosed steps the bank has taken to alleviate some of the virus' impact on the company, employees and customers.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Wells Fargo reported a 36.3% decline in loan revenue to $7.31 billion.
Fee income fell 31.1% to $6.41 billion, the biggest factor being a $1.4 billion loss on equity securities, compared with an $814 million gain a year ago.
Service charges were up 10.5% to $1.21 billion, card fees dropped 5.5% to $892 million, while trust and investment fees rose 5.9% to $3.57 billion and mortgage banking fees fell 46.4% to $379 million.
Enabling Wells Fargo to show a first-quarter profit was an income tax expense of $189 million, compared with $881 million a year ago.
Non-performing assets were at $6.41 billion as of March 31, down from $5.65 billion on Dec. 31 and $7.34 billion on March 31, 2019.
Net charge-offs were at $909 million on March 31, compared with $760 million on Dec. 31 and $695 million on March 31, 2019.
The bank spent $3.41 billion on share repurchases during the first quarter, as well as $2.1 billion on dividends.
On March 15, Wells Fargo's board of directors suspended share repurchases through at least June 30.
