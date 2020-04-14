Wells Fargo & Co.'s preparation for a significant financial blow due to COVID-19 contributed to a dramatic decline in first-quarter net income, the bank reported Tuesday.
Net income was at $42 million, compared with $2.55 billion in the fourth quarter and $5.51 billion a year ago.
The bank set aside overall $3.83 billion, known as a loan loss provision, to help absorb losses on loans it expects won’t be repaid on time.
By comparison, Wells Fargo had a loan loss provision of $644 million in the fourth quarter and $845 million a year ago.
Of that amount, $3.1 billion was placed in what it called a reserve build: $2 billion for wholesale banking; $1 billion for community/retail banking; and an additional 141 million for debt securities in wholesale banking.
The provision is a short-term measuring stick for how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments.
As such, it results in a bottom-line impact on quarterly and annual net income.
John Shrewsberry, Wells Fargo's chief financial officer, said the move "reflected the expected impact these unprecedented times could have on our customers."
"Our results also included an impairment of securities of $950 million driven by economic and market conditions."
Nevertheless, Shrewsberry stressed that the bank "maintained strong liquidity and capital."
Also impacting the first-quarter net income decline was paying $611 million in preferred stock dividends, up from $327 million in the fourth quarter and $353 million a year ago.
Wells Fargo is obligated to pay those quarterly preferred dividends since the owners of those shares take precedence over common shareholders and represent their primary shareholder constituents.
Diluted earnings were 1 cent, down from 60 cents in the fourth quarter and $1.20 a year ago.
When excluding the loan loss provision (worth 56 cents a share), the securities impairment (worth 17 cents) and the preferred stock redemption (worth 6 cents), Wells Fargo had adjusted earnings of 78 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was 61 cents by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
Wells Fargo did not specify when in March it became directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo's chief executive since Oct. 21, dedicated most of his statement to previously disclosed steps the bank has taken to alleviate some of the novel coronavirus' impact on the company, employees and customers.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
For the first quarter, Wells Fargo reported $7.31 billion in loan revenue, a 36.3% decline.
Fee income fell 31.1% to $6.41 billion, the biggest factor being a $1.4 billion loss on equity securities, compared with an $814 million gain a year ago.
Service charges were up 10.5% to $1.21 billion, card fees dropped 5.5% to $892 million, while trust and investment fees rose 5.9% to $3.57 billion and mortgage banking fees fell 46.4% to $379 million.
Enabling Wells Fargo to show a first-quarter profit was an income tax expense of $189 million, compared with $881 million a year ago.
Non-performing assets were at $6.41 billion as of March 31, down from $5.65 billion on Dec. 31 and $7.34 billion on March 31, 2019.
Net charge-offs were at $909 million on March 31, compared with $760 million on Dec. 31 and $695 million on March 31, 2019.
CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon said Tuesday that "highlighted its large loan exposure in commercial real estate, which we believe is exposed to nonperforming loans in second quarter 2020, while other distressed industries covered oil & gas, transportation, entertainment and retail.
"We see Wells Fargo materially increasing its allowance for credit losses in the second quarter."
The bank spent $3.41 billion on share repurchases during the first quarter, as well as $2.1 billion on dividends.
On March 15, Wells Fargo's board of directors suspended share repurchases through at least June 30.
