A federal judge has approved a summary judgment request by the receiver of ZeekRewards.com on 97 non-compliant “net winners” in the defunct Ponzi scheme.
The order, issued Dec. 3 by Judge Graham Mullen, allows receiver Matthew Orso to pursue final judgment against the net winners based on established calculations of what they owe.
Orso already has obtained $169.36 million in combined judgments against net winners who have not settled.
The order moves the legal case that began in August 2012 a step closer to its conclusion.
ZeekRewards operated from January 2011 to Aug. 17, 2012 with global participation. At $939 million in assets with at least 2.2 million customers, ZeekRewards was one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, federal prosecutors said.
Former receiver Kenneth Bell defined net winners as those participants who had a net gain of at least $1,000.
Bell said when he began the effort to recoup the winnings in December 2012 that there were about 9,400 net winners worldwide.
Bell received permission in December 2016 to pursue the net winnings, but there was a separate legal effort to determine what was owed. At that point, Bell had identified 119 net winners to determine calculations.
Orso said in his summary judgment request he has reached a financial agreement with 22 net winners, and either could not reach an agreement with the other 97 net winners or they never responded to his notice.
Mullen said he will rule on the 22 settlements on an individual basis.
In July, Orso agreed to sell a set of judgments for $10.3 million to a debt buyer and collector.
Big Sky Research Bureau Inc. of Boise, Idaho, could acquire a total of 6,638 judgments against ZeekRewards net winners worth a combined $178.6 million.
As of Sept. 30, Bell and Orso had recovered $376 million and disbursed $347.4 million to eligible victims for a nearly 80% victim-reimbursement rate.
Of that amount, $18.1 million has come from 2,514 net winners. That represents 44.2% of their collective $40.98 million in winnings.
For the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C., a combined $2.04 million was won by 73 net winners, along with a combined $701,703 in prejudgment interest as of June.
The interest is based on the N.C. statutory rate of 8% a year from the time ZeekRewards was shut down by federal regulators.
Prosecutors claimed ZeekRewards founder Paul Burks received at least $10.1 million from the scheme. In 2015, a federal jury found Burks guilty on four charges. In May 2017, he began serving three concurrent prison sentences of 14 years and eight months for his lead role in the scheme.
In March 2016, a federal judge approved a settlement in which NewBridge Bancorp, now part of F.N.B. Corp., was responsible for paying $10 million to the receivership if Bell agreed to release the bank from further claims.
Bell said he could have pursued up to $31 million from NewBridge on what he called “the high end” of a potential judgment.
On April 25, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court decision that allows the receivership to recover $13.2 million in assets from three traditional or online financial institutions — Payza, PaymentWorld and VictoriaBank of Moldova.
The receivership continues to work on recovering funds from foreign net winners.
