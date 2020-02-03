The proposed buyer of Primo Water Corp. has set into motion a key element for its purchase of the Winston-Salem company.
Cott Corp. said Friday that it has agreed to sell its S&D Coffee & Tea business to Westrock Coffee Co. for an undisclosed price.
Cott said that selling S&D, based in Concord, was necessary in order for Cott to focus solely on bottled water after acquiring Primo Water.
Cott said Jan. 9 it planned to sell its S&D. It bought S&D for $355 million back in August 2016.
Primo, facing significant shareholder pressure on its management team, said Jan. 13 it has agreed to be sold to Cott Corp. in a deal valued at $775 million.
The deal involves Cott, based in Mississauga, Ontario, paying $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt.
Westrock, based in Little Rock, Ark., said its purchase is projected to close "within the next several weeks."
Westrock would expand its reach in serving the retail, restaurant, convenience store and hospitality industries.
“This strategic combination will create the nation’s premier coffee, tea and extract supplier that is capable of serving the most complex and demanding customers across the country and around the world," Scott Ford, Westrock's co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement.
"We intend to use the scale of the new company to offer the most innovative beverage solutions with competitive pricing to our global clients, while simultaneously providing a premium price to our farmer partners at origin."
The companies will continue to serve customers under their respective brand names "for the foreseeable future."
Westrock said there are plans to expand S&D's operations in Concord. Ron Hinson, S&D's president and chief executive, would serve as chairman emeritus of Westrock.
The new company will have about 1,700 employees worldwide. It will be able to roast, grind, and package more than 220 million pounds of coffee annually."
"We invested in job and career growth for employees and our community, and I look forward to working with Scott and the newly combined leadership team to see these achievements go even further," Hinson said.
"The highly complementary product and customer focus S&D brings to Westrock Coffee makes this a terrific event for our business, our employees, and especially our customers."
The combined company will use Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo would operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott. Primo shareholders would own 16% of the combined company.
Cott said the name change would put the combined company “more in line with our peers.”
The deal is expected to close in March. Billy Prim, founder and executive chairman of Primo, would join Cott’s board of directors, along with board member Susan Cates.
Activist hedge-fund group Legion Partners LP of Beverly Hills, Calif., submitted letters on Sept. 17 and Oct. 29 to shareholders that were harshly critical of then-chief executive Matt Sheehan, Prim and several board members. Sheehan succeeded Prim as chief executive in May 2017.
Legion owns 9.1% of Primo, or 3.57 million shares, trailing only Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, which held a 10.6% stake, or 4.16 million shares, as of July 31.
Prim held just under 1.9 million shares of Primo, which represented a 4.7% stake, as of March 28. Prim also has 762,236 deferred stock units that he could acquire over the next three years.
Legion said three Primo board members are too closely linked to Prim to properly oversee the company from their previous relationship with Prim with Blue Rhino Corp., which was sold to Ferrellgas Partners LP for $343 million in April 2004.
On Nov. 4, Primo fired Sheehan, with Prim resuming his chief executive duties on an interim basis.
Two days after Primo said it had agreed to be sold to Cott, Legion reported in a regulatory filing it had sold its entire 9.1% stake, or 3.57 million shares, in Primo.
