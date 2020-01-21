Another surge in loan revenue was enough to help Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. offset higher expenses and post Tuesday a 0.8% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $96.1 million.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Diluted earnings were $1.26 a share, up from $1.23 a year ago. The bank took one-time charges worth 1 cent in the quarter.
The average earnings forecast was $1.28 by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Loan revenue increased 4.8% to $189.5 million. The loan-loss provision was at $4.64 million, down from $9.32 million a year ago. The provision is a key financial metric because it has a bottom-line effect on profitability.
Fee revenue surged rose 3.8% to $59.5 million. The biggest factors were: other non-interest income category at $19.5 million, up 13.8%; income from equity securities at $12.3 million, down 31.3%; and service charges at $9.1 million, down 6.7%.
Non-interest expenses jumped 9.3% to $130.5 million. Pinnacle’s interest tax expenses were down 4.2% to $22.4 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $91.1 million on Dec. 31, compared with $103.3 million on Sept. 30 and $103.2 million a year ago. Pinnacle added $37.3 million in nonperforming BNC loans to its portfolio.
Net charge-offs were $3.51 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $4.87 million in the third quarter and $5.73 million a year ago.
For the full year, Pinnacle reported net income of $400.9 million, up 11.5% over fiscal 2018.
“Given the volatile interest rate backdrop during 2019, we are very pleased to report 13% earnings per share growth in 2019,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive. “We believe that growth rate should place us in the top quartile of our peers, which is specifically where we aim to be every year.”
Turner said the bank “remains excited about our opportunities in the Carolinas and Virginia.”
“We believe our integration in those markets has been tremendously successful, and we expect more opportunities in 2020 due to the health of those markets and the large number of revenue producers we have hired there.
“We’ve experienced more than 22% growth in both loans and client deposits since closing the acquisition,” Turner said.
At $27.8 billion in total assets on Dec. 31, Pinnacle has become a top-50 U.S. bank.
Pinnacle has a four-state footprint with a presence in 12 of the largest urban markets in the Southeast, gaining from BNC the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina, and Roanoke in Virginia.
The bank announced Dec. 19 it is entering the Atlanta market, one of the two main Southeast banking areas it had left on its radar.
Pinnacle’s board authorized in October a new share-repurchase program of $100 million through Dec. 31, 2020.
The bank repurchased 228,533 shares during the fourth quarter at an average price of $56.54 for an overall expenditure of $12.92 million. For 2019, it repurchased 1.1 million shares at an average price of $55.70 for an overall expenditure of $61.27 million.
The board declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents, payable Feb. 28 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 7.
Pinnacle reported 2,487 full- and full-time equivalent employees on Sept. 30. That total rose by 31 during the fourth quarter.
Pinnacle hired 85 “revenue producers” during fiscal 2019, compared with 107 in 2018, which Jordan called “a strong indicator of our ability to produce outsized growth in the future.”
