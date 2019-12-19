When Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. completed its purchase of BNC Bancorp in June 2017, the Nashville, Tenn., bank had gained branches in six of eight expansion target markets in the Southeast.
Pinnacle said Wednesday it is entering one of those two markets by opening a branch in Atlanta — its first presence in Georgia. The remaining target is coastal Virginia.
The Pinnacle expansion move comes shortly after SunTrust Banks Inc., the dominant bank in Georgia with $52.4 billion in deposits, was sold to BB&T Corp. for $30.4 billion in a deal that closed Dec. 6.
Those banks combined to form Truist Financial Corp., which established its headquarters in Charlotte, its commercial/retail banking hub in Winston-Salem and its wholesale banking hub — a SunTrust strength — in Atlanta.
According to FDIC data as of June 30, 85 banks in the Atlanta metropolitan statistical area held $177.2 billion in local deposits.
“The timing for our entry into Atlanta is perfect. It goes without saying that the potential here is monumental,” Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“We’ve successfully battled the big banks in every market we serve, so the competitive landscape of Atlanta is not new to us.
"We are experienced at taking top talent and market share from major players because we are a people-centric alternative to the impersonal service they offer," Turner said. "It’s always been our model, and we plan to replicate it here in Georgia.”
Rob Garcia was hired as Pinnacle's Atlanta president. Garcia most recently worked for Synovus, where he was a division chief executive for its largest area: metro Atlanta and northwest Georgia.
“One need only look at the firm’s history and reputation to see what we will add to the marketplace," Garcia said.
"Terry and his partners founded this company at a time when Nashville had lost its largest hometown bank. Atlanta is going through a similar disruption right now.
"We are ready for a bank that will be locally focused and honor local commitments," Garcia said.
Turner said Garcia is "one of Georgia’s top banking professionals and fits our unique culture like a glove."
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches in the Carolinas and Virginia, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Pinnacle has a four-state footprint with a presence in 12 of the largest urban markets in the Southeast, gaining from BNC the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina, and Roanoke in Virginia.
At $27.55 billion in total assets on Sept. 30, Pinnacle has become a top-50 U.S. bank. Pinnacle told analysts it has a goal of reaching $28 billion in total assets by 2020.
Turner said in June 2017 that Pinnacle’s goal is to be “meaningful players in each market we’re in rather than just cast a wide presence. We want to be top-3, top-4, even though we know that won’t happen overnight."
“We believe the successes we will have in BNC’s markets will not only generate internal growth, but also serve as a springboard toward one or both of those other identified markets.”
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said Pinnacle's move into Atlanta and Georgia is not surprising given its prior interest and "the tremendous amount of talent in play today given disruption from" the BB&T purchase of SunTrust and establishment of Truist.
"We see this move as a significant positive for Pinnacle given the attractiveness of the Atlanta market," Martin said.
"Notably, it is one of the largest markets in the Southeast, which provides significant opportunity for long-term growth plus it is extremely vulnerable at the present time given disruption from recent M&A."
The typical bank deal carries the risk of between 5% and 15% customer run-off from those not wanting to be part of a larger bank or not a fan of the acquiring bank.
Calling the formation of Truist "a game changer," Martin said that "Pinnacle is now keenly focused on capitalizing on this opportunity."
Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, downplayed customer run-off concerns in a Dec. 8 interview with the Winston-Salem Journal by saying Truist was poised to make a smooth transition with customer-critical services, such as "making sure the balance sheets and income statements sync up, and all the back-room things — legal, financial, administrative.”
"In pretty much every (bank) merger I’ve been involved with and read about, the biggest negative to the consumer is ‘Are my accounts going to change, are they going to give me new checks, do I have to change my drafts?’
"All those things can drive consumers crazy, which I respect. The vast majority of our customers — their checking, savings, money market accounts — there won’t be any account changes, no routing number changes.”
"If you are a SunTrust customer, you’re not going to see any changes, and that’s a big deal," King said.
Martin said that "the key to success for Pinnacle in Atlanta will be levering its on-going recruitment competence in order to attract and retain the best commercial and industry/commercial real-estate bankers in the market."
