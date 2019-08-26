Piedmont Federal Savings Bank has chosen a former NewBridge Bancorp officer as its new chief executive.
David Barksdale, 55, will take over the role Sept. 16. Mike Hauser will remain as interim chief executive until the transition occurs.
The Winston-Salem bank has been searching for a new chief executive since March after Richard “Ric” Wagner, 67, and a 31-year company veteran, announced plans to retire as chairman and chief executive May 31.
Barksdale was a senior executive and chief strategy officer with NewBridge in Greensboro before it was bought by Yadkin Financial Corp. of Raleigh, which was purchased subsequently by F.N.B. Corp. of Pittsburgh.
Barksdale most recently served as N.C. president and chief lending officer for First Reliance Bancshares as the Florence, S.C., bank entered the Triad and state.
Barksdale also served as president and chief executive of Carolina Premier Bank in Charlotte before it was sold in December 2017 to Select Bancorp.
“I am honored to join Piedmont Federal, a 115-year local bank who has an outstanding reputation in our community,” Barksdale said in a statement.
Scott Cawood, who succeeded Wagner as Piedmont's chairman, said Barksdale "brings a wealth of experience, energy and knowledge to our bank” after working in the Triad banking market for more than 30 years.
“He will be a huge asset to Piedmont Federal as we develop strategies to ensure on-going success.”
Hauser, 66, said that as a 45-year veteran with Piedmont, "it was very important to me that our bank select a strong leader with Piedmont’s best interest at heart."
"I am confident that we have that leader in David and that Piedmont will continue to prosper.”