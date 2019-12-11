The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued on a slight downward trend during September, CoreLogic, a national real-estate research company, reported Wednesday.
The rate was 4.7% in the Winston-Salem Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. The rate was 5.8% a year ago.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.7% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Economists say housing markets and lenders are benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
For the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 5.1%, down from 6.1% a year earlier, while the delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.6%, down from 1.8% a year ago.
“The overall decline in delinquency rates in North and South Carolina compared with a year ago reflect the recovery from Hurricanes Florence and Michael,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Shortly after a natural disaster, we tend to see a spike in delinquency rates. Depending on the extent of devastation, serious delinquency rates generally return to their pre-disaster levels within a year.”
Attom Data Solutions, another national real-estate research firm, reported Nov. 14 that the foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem MSA remained on a year-over-year decline in October.
The region had 191 foreclosure filings, down 21.4% from a year ago, but up 2.1% from September. Forsyth, as is typical, led the five-county area with 134 filings, down 27.6% from a year ago and down 0.7% from September.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 246 filings, down 26.6% from a year ago, but up 9.8% from September.
Guilford County, as is typical, had the most at 189, followed by 29 in Randolph County and 28 in Rockingham County.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
