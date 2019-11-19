Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. have chosen to expand Affordable Care Act products in the Triad for 2020.
On Tuesday, the groups unveiled a product for small-business customers with one to 50 eligible employees. Their goal is reducing ACA rates by up to 15%.
The groups said Aug. 21 their ACA individual health insurance product — going by the Blue Local branding — could reduce 2020 rates by up to 40%.
Blue Cross NC insures more than 70,000 individual ACA customers in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Blue Cross NC also has more than 925 small-business ACA customers representing more than 8,000 members in those eight counties.
“Small business owners are struggling to offer employees health insurance at an affordable price,” John Roos, Blue Cross NC’s chief growth officer, said when asked about the impetus for the small business ACA product offering.
The groups said the agreement could yield up to $2 million in reduction in health care costs within the eight counties.
The decreases will be available through Blue Local with Wake Forest Baptist. Rate quotes are available through Blue Cross NC authorized agents or sales representatives.
The groups said the savings are in comparison to preferred-provider plans (PPO) with same in-network and standard out-of-network benefits for members living within the service area. Blue Cross NC will continue selling Blue Options and Blue Value products in the region.
For the individual ACA Blue Local plans, enrollment began Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.
According to the insurer, current Blue Value plan participants in the Triad are projected to save, on average, $1,330 a year before subsidies. Blue Advantage plan participants are projected to save, on average, $3,400 a year before subsidies.
The insurer cautioned premium rates vary based on location, age, subsidy amount and plan chosen. Blue Cross NC said it will continue selling Blue Advantage and Blue Value products in the eight counties.
The insurer cautioned that “due to the way the federal government calculates subsidies, members who choose to stay with Blue Advantage or Blue Value will see a subsidy decrease because of the lower-cost Blue Local product.”
Blue Cross estimates it will cover more than 505,000 North Carolinians with exchange plans next year, counting people in every county.
Blue Cross said the decreases were made possible primarily by its transition to value-based provider reimbursement and progress on reducing internal operating expenses.
The Blue Local offering for small business ACA coverage represents the latest expansion of specialty insurance plans for the Triad and state.
In January, the insurer launched Blue Premier in collaboration with five major health systems — Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health, Duke University Health, UNC Hospitals and WakeMed.
Blue Premier is a value-based health-care initiative expected to improve cost controls while maintaining or even improving care.
On Nov. 12, Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health signed multiyear contracts with the Blue Premier network.
Blue Cross said the Atrium and Novant agreements puts Blue Premier “on track to meet its goal of having 50% of its members served by providers in value-based, shared-risk agreements in 2020.”
In the existing “fee for service” system, patients or insurers pay providers for each office visit or treatment, creating additional revenue for repeat visits or hospital re-admissions.
The newer approach typically offers providers incentives for better patient outcomes by emphasizing preventive and maintenance care, which tends to be less costly than treating patients after they get sick.
Blue Premier features a “shared risk” format that’s also a focal point of state Medicaid overhaul.
Providers share in cost savings if they meet patient-care goals — as well as in the losses if there are cost overruns.
