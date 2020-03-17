The virus that causes COVID-19 may soon test the elasticity and effectiveness of North Carolina's shrunken unemployment insurance benefits program.
Particularly with a projected increasing number of service-sector businesses, such as bars, restaurants and retailers, closing temporarily for weeks if not months or significantly reducing operational hours.
The UI benefits are drawn mostly by people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own.
Economists have said as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff, reduced wages and hours or furloughs.
In June 2013, the Republican-controlled General Assembly reduced the number of UI benefit weeks from 26 weeks to 12 and the maximum amount from $535 to $350 per week.
The number of weeks remains on a sliding scale based on the state unemployment rate and could increase to 20 weeks with a spike in the jobless rate.
North Carolina and Florida currently have the lowest number of UI benefit weeks. There are only 10 states that provide fewer than 26 weeks.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he has signed an executive order that includes "an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19."
The order is slated to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cooper said the executive order:
* Eliminates the one-week waiting period for UI benefits.
* Removes the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period.
* Allows waivers of in-person interview requirements.
* Allows applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as laid off.
* Means employers will not be charged additional state UI benefit taxes for employees who lose their job related to COVID-19. Employers pay a UI payroll tax based on their number of workers, with the rate rising with the level of job cuts.
The General Assembly changed state law in 2017 to ensure that applicants for benefits paid during federal disaster declarations are not required to wait a week or show a job search if unemployed due directly to an event covered by a federal disaster declaration.
The N.C. Commerce Department said the "fastest and most efficient way to apply for unemployment benefits is to visit our website at des.nc.gov. A customer call center can be reached at (888) 737-0259.
"North Carolina must keep fighting this pandemic with the right weapons," Cooper said.
"We realize these steps will cost people their jobs, and we hope this executive order will help bring some relief and take down some of the barriers to UI benefits.
"Workers want to work and businesses want to stay open, but they can't," Cooper said. "We know restaurants and bars will want to re-hire employees once this crisis subsides."
