Cone Health finished its fiscal 2018-19 on an up financial note as it relates to core operations, the not-for-profit health system reported Tuesday.
However, a one-time $75.2 million pension settlement expense led to an overall $18.8 million excess revenue loss for the fiscal year.
For a not-for-profit organization, excess revenue is equivalent to profit in a for-profit organization.
The Greensboro-based system did not provide an explanation of the settlement in its annual report filed on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
Cone spokesman Doug Allred said Wednesday the system closed its defined benefit pension plan during the fiscal year.
"They paid employees in the plan the money they had accrued," Cone said. "Cone Health removed the liability from its books, and the employees in the plan got the money this year they would have received in future years.
"The money was set aside. Just paid out now instead of later."
The Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are released about two months after the end of a quarter.
The Cone system has six hospitals, 1,254 licensed beds and more than 12,000 employees. Cone’s main presence in Forsyth County is a multipurpose facility at 1635 N.C. 66 South, where it has behavioral-health, heart, outpatient, primary, urgent and women’s care services.
Cone had a 9.7% increase in core revenue to $2.19 billion. It had “premium” revenue of $144.8 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 16.4%. Other operating revenue fell 32.8% to $66.4 million.
Overall expenses rose 9.6% to $2.13 billion, including a 7.5% increase in salaries and wages to $783.7 million, a 33.3% increase in medical-claims expenses to $113.2 million, a 15% climb in supplies to $407.5 million, and a 9.5% increase in “other” operating expenses to $399.3 million.
Cone said the increased supplier costs were most related "growth in drugs for specialty, contract, and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes."
The system reported a 76.5% decrease in investment income compared with a year ago to $22.7 million. Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital improvements.
Cone had a 5.2% increase in outpatient visits to 971,401. Surgical procedures were up 0.4% to 41,517, while emergency-room visits dropped 2.2% to 345,685.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 46.5% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 45.9% and self-pay was 1.7%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.