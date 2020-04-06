The federal Payment Protection Program is underway after a weekend of major processing hiccups — with a significant and likely frustrating caveat for some applicants.
The overall $350 billion program allows for loans to businesses with up to 500 employees, but can include independent contractors or the self-employed in a trade or business.
The hiccups resulted from many banks not opening their online application portals as scheduled Friday morning, either because of receiving final federal instructions late Thursday or technical glitches.
Many large banks, such as Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp., and Wells Fargo & Co., are limiting their loans to existing business customers.
That means some small businesses may be on the outside looking in if they don't have an existing loan relationship with a large bank, or their bank is too small to participate.
Truist's PPP participation is being done through its legacy BB&T and SunTrust brands with small businesses and nonprofit clients with a business loan or deposit relationship.
Cable news channel CNBC reported Monday that Bank of America has received 177,000 applications requesting a combined $32.6 billion in loans.
Wells Fargo opened its online application portal Sunday and closed it by the end of the day, saying its "intake from customers indicates Wells Fargo has reached its capacity of $10 billion to lend under the PPP."
The program is considered as a key part of the federal government's $2.2 trillion stimulus package to the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact on local, state and national economies.
Small businesses can apply for low-interest loans for up to 2½ times their average monthly payroll.
The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses through June 30.
Loan payments will be deferred for six months.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Raleigh TV station WRAL when addressing concerns that the $350 billion may not be enough to meet small businesses' needs that Congress will backfill what's needed.
"I don’t think any business should be concerned with that," Tillis said.
Truist said more than 100,000 individuals have signed up on its PPP online application portal since it opened Friday. It declined to say how much it is planning to lend as part of its participation in the program.
"We’re actively processing applications as we receive them," the bank said.
"We have been improving and scaling the process, including several back-end improvements and an enhanced help guide, to create a better experience for our business clients.
"When someone registers on our PPP page on www.Truist.com, they will quickly receive a confirmation email and a link to begin the application process."
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the rush to implement the PPP program contributed to the overload of applications.
"The entire process is supposed to take only seven days between application submission and loan-proceeds deposit, when normal SBA credits require four to six weeks to complete," Plath said.
"The SBA infrastructure is simply overwhelmed by applications right now."
Plath said that not only will loan approvals and funds release "take longer than advertised, the opportunity for fraudulent applications is going to go way up."
Plath said there will be after-the-lending recognition "that a number of people acquired forgivable loans who really never qualified for them in the first place."
"More insidiously, it also means that many of the small businesses that are really counting on these PPP things to survive until next Monday just aren't going to make it."
Super-community and regional banks with extensive Small Business Administration partnership, such as First Bancorp of Southern Pines, are likely to carve a niche of PPP loans, Plath said.
"The loan fees associated with PPP loans will offset the dismal net interest margins, even the newly revised ones that prices PPP loans a little higher to allow community banks to make these loans without losing money in the process."
Super-community and regional banks "desperately need new sources of revenue right now to offset the increased provision expense, and loss of other new business, we're seeing right now as loan books become increasingly risky."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.