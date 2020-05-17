The proliferation of share repurchases by corporations in recent years kept executive compensation on an upward trajectory during 2019.
The Winston-Salem Journal takes a look each May at the compensation packages paid primarily in the previous year.
The eighth annual review includes 31 publicly traded corporations and 11 nonprofit organizations with significant operational or services ties to the Triad. Each executive made at least $212,742 in total compensation.
Corporations are required to report annually the salary, bonus/incentive pay, stock and stock option awards, deferred compensation (typically pensions) and perks of their five highest-paid executives.
The compensation of the heads of four large not-for-profit health-care systems and seven nonprofit community agencies are based on annual company bondholder filings and their most recent IRS filings.
As has been the cases for most of the Journal’s annual CEO compensation reviews, stock awards and options were by far the most lucrative category.
Stock awards and options represented 57.4%, or $134.7 million, of the combined $234.8 million of those 31 corporate executives’ total compensation; 21 CEOs received their largest 2019 compensation from those sources.
Share repurchases
Where share repurchases fit into chief executive compensation is that a corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.
Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price.
The practice is considered by proponents as a primary, if not the top, way for corporations to use cash flow to reward shareholders for their investments.
It also has a major spillover effect for executives through annual stock awards and stock options commitments awarded by board of directors’ compensation committees.
If stock awards and options are properly designed, the benefits received by the corporation will exceed the compensation that is offered to the executive, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University,
“Thus, if an executive increases the value of a company by $100 million over and above what would be expected if the executive had merely reached the benchmark that other companies in the industry have realized,” Madjd-Sadjadi said, “it is not unreasonable that the executive might receive $50 million in deferred compensation since the benefits to the stockholders in terms of additional stock value exceed the costs of giving the stock grant.”
Where some corporations have misfired, he said, is when the stock awards “are not properly designed.”
“This is why a superior method is to require corporate executives to own at least 1% of the company’s common stock and require them to purchase it with their own money and hold onto it for the entire time they are an executive.”
According to an August report by the Economic Policy Institute, “CEOs are getting more because of their power to set pay, not because they are increasing productivity or possess specific, high-demand skills.
“This escalation of CEO compensation, and of executive compensation more generally, has fueled the growth of top 1% and top 0.1% incomes,” the institute’s report says, “leaving less of the fruits of economic growth for ordinary workers and widening the gap between very high earners and the bottom 90%.
“The economy would suffer no harm if CEOs were paid less, or taxed more,” the report said.
Why so valuable?
So how did we get to where stock awards and options became so valuable?
Those totals reflect decisions by boards of directors to foremost reward top executives based on stock performance, rather than profits and revenue.
Corporate America made that shift during the depths of the 2008-11 economic downturn and the height of backlash against executive compensation.
The prevailing theory is that executives will be more inclined to be prudent with shareholder value, potentially taking less risk, if their own compensation is weighted primarily toward share-price performance.
Those awards reflect what the company expects them to be worth over time, based on the company’s share price on the date of the award.
Although federal regulators require corporations to declare the value annually, executives typically are required to wait a specified amount of time — often one to three years — to receive those shares or exercise the options.
Making the stock awards strategy even more lucrative was the corporate tax-rate cut from 35% to 21% that then-Republican-controlled Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed into law in late 2017.
The majority of corporations have used those tax savings on corporate share repurchases.
An analysis of Fortune 500 companies found that just 20% of increased cash flow in 2018 was spent on increasing capital expenditures or research and development. The remaining 80% went to investors through buybacks, dividends or other asset planning adjustments.
Bloomberg News reported that 56% of corporate profits in the U.S. go toward share buybacks.
‘Transfer of resources’
Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with the John Locke Foundation,a conservative-leaning research group based it Raleigh, said that while executives and wealthy investors gain the lion’s share from share repurchases, the initiatives help workers as well.
“It’s important to remember that a corporate tax-rate cut benefits real people in three different ways,” Kokai said. “Consumers can end up paying less for a product or service. Workers can get paid more. Shareholders can reap greater returns.
Those shareholders “aren’t just the rich,” Kokai said. “They include middle-class families with 401(k)s and other retirement investments.
“Those benefits will play out differently for different companies, but it’s a mistake to think of the corporate tax-rate cut as benefiting some faceless business entity,” he said.
According to John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research firm specializing in economic and social policy, “Of course, money used by a corporation to buy back shares is money no longer available for investment, upgrading or expansion, as well as unavailable for paying higher wages to employees.
“In many ways, it can be thought of as a transfer of resources from the firm as a whole to a small group of executives” Quinterno said.
“More extreme critics often describe buybacks as a form of looting on the part of a company’s executives.”
Base salary crucial
Many chief executives in the Journal’s report didn’t have to wait one to three years to receive a millionaire’s compensation for 2019.
For 13 corporate — as well as not-for-profit executives at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — their base salary alone was enough to reach seven figures.
The corporate CEO count requires an extra-large asterisk given that Wells Fargo & Co. paid $498,094 in salary to Chief Executive Charlie Scharf, who took over Oct. 21.
The bank disclosed in September that Scharf would be paid $2.5 million in salary for fiscal 2020, likely topping the local list in that report.
When it comes to bonus and incentive pay, 17 corporate CEOs received at least $1 million, led by FedEx Corp.’s Frederick Smith at $6.03 million; Scharf at $5 million; and Kelly King, the chairman and chief executive of Truist Financial Corp., at $4.78 million.
It appears likely the stock award and options trend is likely to plateau, if not decline, in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dramatic decline in consumer demand for products and services has led many corporations to protect their cash flow by curtailing stock buybacks for at least the short term, if not the rest of the year.
2019 may already represent a peak in chief executive compensation before the pandemic began its dramatic socioeconomic impact, according to a Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance analysis released Feb. 11.
“Likely slower earnings growth, a high CEO pay ratio, proxy advisor scrutiny, an election year where income equality will be highlighted as a societal problem — and media coverage of it all — could exert negative pressure on executive pay” in 2020, according to the analysis.
“In certain high-growth industries (such as technology) and high-performing companies, executives may experience continually increasing growth in total compensation in 2020,” the analysis says.
“Executives in slow-growth industries or low-performing companies might see minimal or no increases.”
