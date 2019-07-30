Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation said Tuesday it will begin offering Aug. 5 new digital payment methods systemwide.
The formats are TouchPass Mobile and Smartcard Ticketing. The formats will allow passengers to purchase passes online or through the app, pay fares with a scan or a tap, and accelerate the boarding process.
PART plans to transition all passengers to TouchPass by Sept. 30 and will stop selling magstripe paper passes Aug. 5.
Although PART buses will continue to accept cash as a fare payment, the agency said it has experience positive results from the electronic system.
To learn more about the electronic systems, go to www.partnc.org/TouchPass. Riders who sign up for this program will get their first ride free.