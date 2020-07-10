The pace of filings for initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims has slowed, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Friday.
There were 10,629 state and federal claims Thursday, down from 11,528 on Wednesday and a nine-week high of 29,723 on Sunday.
The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30. Sunday’s claims represented the highest daily totals since the initial filing of federal unemployment-insurance claims began in late April.
Overall, there have been 1.14 million claimants representing 1.86 million claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Currently, 28.2% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
According to the Division of Employment Security, 784,604 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 68% of the state’s claimants. About 21%, or 242,094, have been determined not eligible for benefits, while 4%, or 42,243, are awaiting a decision on state benefits.
The agency reported that $5.36 billion had been paid in state and federal benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Friday.
North Carolina’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.13 billion has been paid out, 29.3% of its total.
The remaining unemployment-payment breakdown is $2.88 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package, $1.26 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, $94.5 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, and $231,989 in a new federal extended benefits program.
About 79% of unemployment-insurance payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
What makes that percentage critical for unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians is that federal benefits could expire as early as July 25 unless extended by Congress.
Some small businesses in North Carolina, particularly restaurant owners and hospitality operators, have expressed concern that employees would prefer to draw $600 in weekly federal benefits rather than return to a job that may pay half that.
However, without the $600 federal benefit, the average unemployed North Carolinians would receive about $277 a week in state benefits.
“North Carolina cannot afford the end of the federal program that is providing $600 a week to jobless workers given our stingy state program,” said Bill Rowe, the deputy director of advocacy at the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center.
“Losing that critical income replacement will cause harm to families and ripple through the community as bills for utilities and rent or mortgages are due,” Rowe said.
The $600 figure was passed — barely — in Congress as a national level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House has passed a bill that would offer a new round of benefits.
Some members of the Trump administration are considering another federal stimulus package, while the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate did not take action on the House package before heading into a two-week recess. Some GOP senators favor a reduced federal benefit, perhaps as much as half.
U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Republicans who represent North Carolina, have not commented publicly on whether they favor extending the federal benefits.
“Sen. Tillis, his spokesman Adam Webb said Friday, “believes we need to help North Carolinians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and have been hurt the most, and his top priority is getting them back to work as soon as possible.
“It’s important that Washington doesn’t make the problem worse by disincentivizing Americans from returning to work, a concern Sen. Tillis has repeatedly heard from North Carolina small-business owners,” Webb said. It’s “something he will keep in mind as Congress evaluates the ongoing economic recovery and considers additional relief legislation.”
According to the Century Foundation, North Carolina workers will experience a 71% decline in unemployment-insurance payments beginning July 26, while the state faces a $364 million loss of income circulating in communities across the state each week.
“Workers are at the heart of our economy,” said Alexandra Sirota, the director of the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“When they cannot go to work or make ends meet and aren’t supported with unemployment insurance, the speed and sustainability of our recovery is threatened,” Sirota said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.