HIGH POINT — Ox Bodies, a subsidiary of Federal Signal Corporation, will open a manufacturing facility in High Point, the High Point Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
The company will hire 15 people the first year, at an annual average wage of $49,000, and operations are expected to begin in October, the announcement said.
The High Point City Council in April authorized up to $87,600 in performance-based incentives for the Ox Bodies project.
The company had been looking for an East Coast location and chose High Point after considering locations in four other counties in North Carolina and one county in South Carolina.
Ox Bodies will create at least 40 jobs and increase the tax base by at least $2 million, the announcement said.
Founded in 1972 and based in Fayette, Ala., Ox Bodies makes dump-truck bodies and truck equipment.
Ox Bodies will use 45,000-square-feet of space in the the former Hatteras Yachts building, a multi-tenant facility at 2100 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Suite 101, the release said.
The company will paint dump truck bodies, install those bodies on the chassis provided by clients and provide parts, service, and installation of other commercial truck accessories.
The 15 jobs are mostly labor/production jobs, with up to 25 similar jobs expected to be added will be added in years three through seven, the announcement said.
“Ox Bodies’ announcement is exciting for High Point in many ways,” said Loren Hill, president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation, a department of city government, in the news release. “An impressive manufacturing company will be opening operations here and employing our residents. In addition, the former Hatteras Yachts building has been greatly underutilized for many, many years. Bringing more activity and jobs to that building and the surrounding neighborhood is great news for High Point.”
The company will hold an employment fair Sept. 18. Call the NCWorks Career Center at 336-882-4141 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.