The establishment of U.S. Treasury-certified opportunity zones in Forsyth County in May 2018 has provided mixed results to residential markets in five of the 11 census tracts, according to a report released Thursday by Attom Data Solutions.
Opportunity zones are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds.
The goal is connecting those tracts with investors, offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.
All but one of the 11 Forsyth tracts are in the central part of Winston-Salem. They account for more than 25,000 residents.
They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, and 252 statewide.
The five Forsyth tracts reviewed by Attom are:
* Tract 1, which contains the central business district.
Since the tract was identified as an opportunity zone, the average home price has dropped by $2,000 to $156,000 as of Sept. 30.
* Tract 14, which contains Whitaker Park, a 1.7-million-square-foot former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant. The campus is part of a high-profile renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. and mixed-use developer Chris Harrison.
The average home sale price increased by $24,500 to $77,500.
* Tract 16.02, which contains Smith Reynolds Airport and includes Forsyth Technical Community College’s plans for a $16 million aviation campus.
The average home sale price rose by $2,500 to $25,000.
* Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multi-family housing development.
The average home sale price jumped $31,500 to $116,500.
* Tract 33.13, which contains Horneytown Road.
The average home sale price fell $26,000 to $113,000.
“The nationwide home-price surge in the third quarter spread through so-called opportunity zones, much as it did the rest of the country,” said Todd Teta, Attom's chief product officer.
“That’s encouraging news for people living in those communities, as well as investors looking to take advantage of the opportunity zones program.”
Winston-Salem city officials consider opportunity zones as another "tool in the economic and community development toolbox that can be used to help spur private development and redevelopment in some of the areas in our community that have not seen the growth."
“We truly hope that it will help prime the pump to create new investment and jobs for our residents.”
Harrison announced Oct. 10 plans to convert historic Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 on the Whitaker Park campus into 164 loft apartments at 951 Reynolds Blvd. The goal is to begin renovation by March 31 and have the units available by late 2020.
When including new-construction plans for 25,000-square-feet of retail space, a 125-room hotel and another 150 residential units, Harrison projects an overall project cost of between $80 million and $100 million. He hopes to have the entire project completed by the end of 2023.
Bob Leak Jr., president of Winston-Salem Business, said when discussing Harrison's mixed-use project that “there have been some general inquiry conversations” about local opportunity zone tracts.
“It certainly could work on the (Whitaker Park) project,” Leak said.
Also listed as census tracts are two directly to the south of Whitaker Park in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood, which is experiencing its own fledgling revitalization effort through the Purpose Built Communities initiative.
There are 12 tracts in Guilford County, along with four in Alamance, three each in Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes, two in Davidson and one each in Alleghany, Ashe, Davie, Stokes, Watauga and Yadkin.
The certified opportunity zones list for N.C. has at least one low-income census tract in every county. Tracts that touch the state’s major industrial site development areas and hurricane-impact areas are included.
The tracts combined contain: more than 1.1 million North Carolinians or about 10% of the state’s population; nearly 45,000 families with children in poverty; more than 50,000 business establishments; and more than $580 million already invested in these areas, from both public and private sources, since 2013.
