One of downtown Winston-Salem’s signature buildings, One West Fourth Street, has new owners for the fourth time in nearly seven years.
One West Fourth, with 13 floors and 461,500 square feet in rental space, opened in 2002 and has the third largest Class A office space downtown. It also has nearly 2,200 parking spaces.
The ownership change involves affiliates of Nightingale Properties LLC of New York, N.Y., as the buyer and sellers, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Friday.
The buyer is One West Fourth Street Owner LLC. The sellers are NG One West Fourth Street (with a previous 57.2% ownership stake), Crown One West Fourth LLC (29.7% stake) and Bob Franklin LLC (13.1% stake).
As such, the purchase price of $26.67 million was considerably lower than when the property was purchased for $61.25 million in December 2012 and $67.2 million in January 2013.
Among current tenants are Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice PLLC, Pike Corp/, Stifel Financial and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. According to a SK Commercial Realty marketing brochure, the building has up to 311,900 square feet of available space.
Nightingale’s corporate office declined to comment on the transaction.
Officials with One West Fourth said in a statement the ownership change involved a recapitalization and refinancing of the property that includes a new loan provided by an undisclosed lender.
"The new loan contains a large component for tenant improvements, leasing commissions and further property improvements," the officials said.
Peg Bowden of Nightingale Realty, senior property manager for One West Fourth, said in the statement that “this transaction exemplifies Nightingale’s commitment to the long-term success of this best-in-class property and Winston-Salem as a whole.”
Bowden said SK Commercial Realty remains the building's leasing agent.
One West Fourth is located in an "opportunity zone" for Forsyth County.
Opportunity zones, certified by the U.S. Treasury Department, are considered economically distressed census tracts for which investors receive benefits such as tax credits or other incentives.
All but one of the 11 Forsyth opportunity zones are in the central part of Winston-Salem.
One West Fourth is the only North Carolina property owned by Nightingale, according to its website.
Nightingale affiliates spent $67.2 million to buy the building in January 2013 from IX WR One West Fourth Street LP, an affiliate of private-equity group Starwood Capital Group of Greenwich, Conn.
The Starwood affiliate owned the building for just 33 days after purchasing it in December 2012 for $61.25 million from Wells Real Estate Investment Trust II — One Glenlake LLC of Norcross, Ga.
Wells Real Estate Investment bought the building for about $78 million in July 2004 from an ownership group led by local real estate veterans Bill Wilson and John Reece.
