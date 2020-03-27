All 111 hourly employees at Old Salem Museums & Gardens have been laid off temporarily, another area of the local hospitality sector being drastically affected by the COVID-19 virus.
The nonprofit group retains its 23 salaried employees. Members of the management staff are taking voluntary pay cuts.
The layoffs come two weeks after Old Salem was closed to the public March 13.
“It is with true regret that we have arrived at these decisions,” Frank Vagnone, Old Salem's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“But rest assured, the closure and layoffs are temporary. We plan to reopen and hire employees back once the coronavirus crisis has passed."
Old Salem said it will pay all affected employees through April 15 — the day before stay-at-home orders are scheduled to expire from Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order Friday.
Old Salem also plans to continue employees' health benefits coverage for at least two months and provide assistance with filing unemployment insurance benefit claims.
"We have an excellent, hard-working staff who is dedicated to our organization, and we have been working non-stop to figure out ways to limit the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our staff.”
Old Salem chose to close in large part because of the loss of visiting school groups, which represent 13% of its operating revenue, as well as leisure travelers, which represent 26% of overall revenue and 52% of retail revenue.
Old Salem reported that 2019 was one of its best revenue years in a decade, up 13% from 2018.
Vagnone said the nonprofit has postponed all commercial and residential rents on properties Old Salem owns and offered the use of the Visitor Center, Gray Auditorium and the Visitor Center parking lot to the city for use as mobile COVID-19 sites or other needs.
"We are fully committed to continuing to find innovative and productive ways to engage and support our community during this difficult time," Vagnone said.
