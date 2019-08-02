Old Salem Museums and Gardens said Friday it has been awarded a $250,000 multi-year grant from the BB&T Charitable Foundation.
“BB&T strives to make the communities in which we work better places to live, and as a corporate citizen BB&T has a strong track record of supporting its local groups and institutions,” Cantey Alexander, BB&T Triad regional president, said in a statement.
BB&T said June 4 that it will double its philanthropic giving in the Triad to $17.4 million over three years. The pledge for the 14-county region — which stretches from Avery and Watauga counties to the west and Alamance County to the east — includes initiatives already under way this year.
That announcement came about four months after BB&T said it plans to buy SunTrust Banks Inc. in a $29.7 billion deal in which the combined bank's headquarters would be in Charlotte.
“BB&T has been a consistent supporter and we believe this most recent investment is recognition of Old Salem’s quickly expanding international reputation as a thoughtful, organizational change agent," said Franklin Vagnone, Old Salem's president and chief executive.