Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is trucking on with a new share-purchase program when most corporations have suspended such initiatives for the short term, if not all of fiscal 2020.
The board of directors for the Thomasville trucking company said Friday it has approved a two-year program authorizing the repurchase of up to $700 million of its outstanding common stock.
At that level, the company could buy back about 4.76 million shares — about 3.9% of its 119.55 million outstanding shares.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.
Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The announcement was received positively by investors, lifting the company’s share price up $1.74 to $147.03 on a day when the New York Stock Exchange dropped 622.03, or by 2.56%, to 23,723. Old Dominion’s 52-week high is $151.47 on Feb. 20.
However, the announcement comes after Old Dominion confirmed April 23 it will furlough employees related to a COVID-19 pandemic-related decline in business since early April.
“With their strong cash position and little long-term debt, they are in a unique position in this environment,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
“Thus far the only other company continuing its repurchase program is Apple. Outside of offering a special dividend, the stock repurchase program is the best way to return value to existing shareholders.”
The new share-repurchase program would begin following the conclusion of its current program, which is scheduled to expire on May 19, 2021, but could be completed before that date.
The company said it has repurchased $403 million worth of its common stock over a 12-month period that ended Thursday. The remaining authorization is for $39.2 million.
Signaling a new share-repurchase commitment also comes after Old Dominion completed March 24 a three-for-two stock split. Analysts say stock splits that produce more shares typically represent a company’s vote of confidence in future revenues.
The COVID-19 impact on the U.S. and global economies has prompted a significant number of corporations to put share-repurchasing plans on the back burner.
Those with local ties include Culp Inc., First Bancorp, Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Old Dominion has declined to say how many local or overall employees are affected by the furloughs, how many days or weeks of furlough are required, or how long the cutbacks are projected to last.
The company did not specify whether management would be taking pay reductions or unpaid time off, as several local companies have done as part of their furlough programs.
Old Dominion told analysts during a conference call April 23 that “our current number of active employees has decreased approximately 15%, as compared with April 2019.”
“In this case, and with the belief that business levels will be restored once the economy reopens, we implemented an employee furlough program,” said Greg Gantt, the company’s chief executive.
As of Dec. 31, Old Dominion had 910 employees at its headquarters in Thomasville and 720 workers at a service center in southwest Greensboro. The company is in the process of expanding its Greensboro center and establishing a similar center in the Guilford County side of Kernersville.
The company listed an average 19,948 employees during the first quarter, down 5.2% from 21,044 a year ago.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said “most Fortune 500 companies dare not do a stock buy-back right now for two reasons.”
“President Trump vilified stock buy-backs a few weeks ago when he chastised companies that would consider borrowing any government funds associated with the COVID crisis to buy their own shares back,” Plath said.
“So even if your shares are massively undervalued, you just don’t borrow money to repurchase your shares because the optics are terrible. It just isn’t patriotic.”
The second reason is that in “a difficult and uncertain economic environment, holding a little surplus capital, rather than running down your capital ratios with a stock buyback, is a bad idea.”
“Granted, with 15% layoffs and trimmed operating expenses to cut your cash outflows, this does look bad in the middle of a pandemic crisis.
“But you’re still in an essential industry, you’re a big part of that industry, you have plenty of cash and new business revenue, and you’ll clearly survive any negative press that results from your decision.”
